This is the seed catalog season. Gardeners find that their mailboxes have a catalog almost every day. There are a few that find an immediate home in the trash. They are from southern addresses or are catalogs that have plants and seeds that are recommended for our zone but aren’t, or that have poor germination rates. Even worse, some of them have pictures of beautiful plants that turn out not to look anything like the pictures, or even worse, are invasive here.
If you are a Stoke’s customer, you may wonder why you haven’t gotten a catalog from them this year. This is a Canadian seed company. They have decided to go to commercial growers only and even sadder, will no longer ship to the U.S. Their seeds and plants were perfect for our zone. Below is a list of reliable catalogs that do have good quality material. Many of them have planting or growing suggestions as well.
W. Atlee Burpee and company. Westminster P.A. 18974, phone 1-800-888-1447 or burpee.com.
Johnny’s Selected Seeds Inc. box 548, Benton Ave., Winslow Maine 04901-2601. phone 1-800-396-9238, johnnyseeds.com.
J.W. Jung seed Co. 355 High St. Randolph Wisconsin, 53957- 0001, phone 1-800-692-5864. You may notice this address on several catalogs. It appears they may be branching out. They have a fax No. 1-800-692-5864.
Pinetree Garden seeds, Box 300, New Gloucester, Maine, 04260, phone 1-207-926-3400. superseeds.com. This is the catalog for you if you want just a few pumpkin seeds or a small amount of a particular seed. Say for instance you want to try growing your own luffa. They will send you 25 luffa seeds for less than $3.
Veseys Seeds, Box 9000 Calis Maine 04619, phone 1-800-363-7333, veseys.com.
Vermont Bean Seed Co., 334 Stroud St, Randolph, Wisconsin (see, I told you), phone 1-800-349-1071 Vermontbean.com.
Totally Tomatoes, same address as above, phone 1-800-345-5977, totallytomato.com.
Notice the above addresses are all northern ones. Here are two catalogs that are out of our zone, but you may find a seed that you can’t get anyplace else.
Henry Fields Seed and Nursery co. Box 397, Aurora, Indiana, 47001, phone 1-513-354-1494 HenryFeilds.com.
If you are looking for an exotic tomato that Totally Tomatoes doesn’t have, Tomato Growers Supply Co. may be the place to look. Address is box 60015 Ft. Meyers, Florida, 33906. Phone 1-888-478-7333 tomatogrowers.com.
If you don’t already have these catalogs, look them up on Google. They usually have a place to order one.
Bev Johnson is a Master Gardener with the University of Minnesota Extension. Her column appears in the Weekend Edition.
