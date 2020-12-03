The ‘60s or the ‘80s conjure up clear images of the historical significance of those two decades. The 1970s, however, typically get no respect.
It has been called the “un-decade” or “a wasteland in between.” An early history of the 1970s was titled “It Seemed Like Nothing Happened,” and a reviewer in 2000 suggested that it “remains shrouded in America’s cultural memory, as if by a kind of smog.”
The Senior College Winter 2021 course will examine the question of whether the 1970s is best seen as a “wasteland” or a highly consequential period that shaped the world we live in today.
Dr. Ken Jones, professor of history at the College of St. Benedict and St John’s University, will lead the course examining how and why we lost our sense of American Exceptionalism – the idea that the nation and its leaders were somehow special and trustworthy.
The winter season course begins Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, and meets Tuesdays and Thursdays through Thursday, Jan. 28. All sessions are held from 3:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m., live via Zoom.
A single per-person registration fee of $50 covers all six lectures in the session. Registration is required. For more information or to register, please call 320-762-4510 or 888-234-1313, or visit alextech.edu/SeniorCollege. Winter season requires a minimum of 30 people registered by Friday, Dec. 31.
Lectures will be held via Zoom. With a single click, students can join the group from any device with internet access that has audio – computer, laptop, tablet or phone. A trial run will be offered before the season begins to assure students are set up and acquainted with Zoom and participant controls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.