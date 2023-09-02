September ushers in not only milder temperatures and autumnal colors but also a sense of routine and schedules. The summer months, while often busy, can have a laissez-faire feel. Come September, schedules seem to firm up and have a sense of order. Often come fall, we are ready for that return to routine. This is true at the library too, as fall programming is in place and the September calendar is full of kinds of special events.
September is National Library Card Sign-up Month, which is cause for celebration. If you are reading this and do not have a library card, please come in and get one. Library cards are free for everyone. If you know someone who does not have a library card, bring them to the library to get a card. Sometimes, people simply want someone to accompany them to the library for their first visit; that someone could be you. My library card is the most valuable card I have in my wallet. The card provides access to books, audios, movies, sporting equipment, computers, the Internet, games, digital content, and much more. All for the price of free!
With support from the West Central Initiative, the library is Celebrating Welcoming Week from Sept. 8 through the 16. There will be an open house with refreshments provided by the Friends of the Library on Sept. 13 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. This is our way of saying, “Welcome to the community. This is your library, you belong here!” Whether you have lived in the area for 100 years or one day, come and meet some new people.
You are also invited to be a part of the Digital Opportunity Planning Process for the State of Minnesota. Yes, the Minnesota Office of Broadband Development wants to hear from you. The Fergus Falls Public Library is hosting a listening session on Sept. 13 from 2-4 p.m.. Please come and share your thoughts about access to the Internet and Minnesota’s Digital Future. You are welcome to share ideas or listen to what others say.
While there are a lot of activities to fill our fall schedules, I hope you still carve out some time to read. As we have been planning our welcoming week activities, I found myself reminiscing about what I have read that explores what it is like to be new to a country or community. “Main Street” by Sinclair Lewis is one such book. Many of us can relate to the experiences of the book’s main character, Carol Milford Kennicott, as she adjusted to life in the small town of Gopher Prairie. I believe that I have read this book three times, and I may just pick it up again.
“Latehomecomer: A Hmong Family Memoir” by Kao Kalia Yang is often described as a love letter or tribute to Yang’s Grandmother. The family’s journey to Minnesota originated in Laos and included living in a refugee camp in Thailand. This book is one of the most compelling and beautifully written books I have ever read. I gave away several copies of this book to friends and family members. Yang's book beautifully depicted the love and respect she had for her grandmother; it made me miss my grandmothers terribly.
Books such as “The Shipping News” by Annie Proulx, “The Grapes of Wrath” by John Steinbeck, “Exit West” by Mohsin Hamid, “Between Shades of Grey,” by Ruta Sepetys, and “Love Thy Neighbor: A Muslim Doctor’s Struggle for Home in Rural America” by Ayaz Virji M.D. and Alan Eisenstock, are all compelling books about making your way in a new place. The bravery and resilience demonstrated by people navigating a new place are humbling and inspiring. I encourage you to explore a book about a journey to a new place. If you are looking for a book recommendation on this topic, the staff at the library can assist you. If there is a book on this topic that you would recommend, please let us know. Librarians are always grateful for book recommendations.
Gail Hedstrom, Director, Fergus Falls Public Library.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone