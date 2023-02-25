The only thing better than reading a good book is being able to share it with friends. To celebrate reading with others, I’m featuring books that foster discussion. These books would be ideal for a book club or to chat about with a friend. Feeling extra? Check out a copy for yourself and then buy one to send to a friend or relative.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?