Shooting Star Casino will resume operations at both its Mahnomen and Bagley locations on June 19 with limited venues, occupancy and hours to keep guests, team members and the community safe from COVID-19. The reduced hours will allow time for heightened cleaning and disinfecting.
“We are excited to welcome guests and team members back to Shooting Star Casino,” Scott Stevens, general manager of Shooting Star Casino, said. “We are taking rigorous sanitary and safety measures to protect the health and safety of our community as best as possible.”
Entrances will be monitored and both guests and employees will be screened upon entering. The screening includes a temperature check. Guests are encouraged to wear their own masks. However, Shooting Star does have masks available if a guest needs one. Sanitation stations are available, and staff will frequently clean and sanitize high-touch areas during operating hours. Deep cleanings will be conducted after hours at both Mahnomen and Bagley locations.
“We are taking every effort to make sure it is easy to practice physical distancing,” Stevens said. “Slot machines are spread out, table games are limited with appropriate space between players and we are offering bingo via teleconference only.” The casino will also have signs and markers to help guests stay 6 feet from each other.
Shooting Star team members also have undergone training on all new health and safety protocols, including proper use of personal protective equipment (PPE), the importance of hand-washing, properly cleaning and physical distancing.
Mahnomen’s Smoke BBQ & Brew, Mino Wiisini, Mustang Lounge and Eagles Landing are among the venues that will reopen. The hotel will resume operations with limited occupancy. The gift shop and RV park will also open. The event center, Sereniitee Spa, Golden Eagle Bingo, 2ONE8, poker and the pool will remain closed until further notice. Bagley’s Little Dipper Bar and Grill also will reopen.
Shooting Star Casino Mahnomen will reopen 24 hours a day, seven days per week with limited capacity. Shooting Star Casino Bagley will reopen with limited hours Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-midnight, Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-2 a.m. with limited capacity. As more venues open and restrictions are lifted, updates will be posted in Community Newsroom on the Shooting Star website. A full list of safety precautions also is available on the website.
