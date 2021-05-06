Bunkey has been staring out his living room window all winter. There is a bare spot that is really bugging him. It needs a shade tree; maybe two so he can hang a hammock between them, eventually. He’s in luck if he wants to get a bare root tree. Early spring is the only time they are available. As you might suspect, a bare root tree has no soil around it. It’s bare. These trees and shrubs are harvested in the fall by undercutting their roots, lifting the plants then removing all the soil from the root system. They are then stored over winter in a climate-controlled facility where the temperatures are slightly above freezing, and the humidity is 95-99%. This keeps the plants dormant but moist so the roots don’t dry out. The advantage of buying a bare root tree is that they are considerably cheaper than either a B&B or potted or container tree. They are a bargain if you want to plant a windrow or a hedge. They are usually smaller than the other three but will catch up in several years. The disadvantage is that unless they are carefully cared for in the sales setting, never letting the roots dry out, they may not live. Another problem is that they need to be planted the day you bring them home, or very soon after. If the ground is frozen, or the roots dry out, even in your car, plan a funeral.
B&B means balled and burlap. These trees are grown in the ground then dug carefully without disturbing the root ball, and that is promptly wrapped in burlap. In a larger tree, it may also be in a metal basket. This system keeps the roots properly spread out. The roots must be kept moist. Don’t dump one in your pickup and drive home at 60 mph. Bring an old carpet or tarp to wrap around as much of the tree as possible. The advantage to B&B trees is that you get the soil with all the attending microbes and fungus in it. This makes for faster rooting. You can plant a B&B tree or shrub in the spring, early summer or early fall. You can get a tree as tall as 20 feet for instant landscaping. The disadvantage is the weight of the tree or shrub. You will need a professional to plant this monster and it will not grow for several years as it needs to replace the feeder roots that have been removed. And, if not properly planted and cared for, may well need an undertaker next spring.
Container grown trees and shrubs are what most gardeners look for. They can be in pots from 1 gallon size up to 25 gallons. They are usually planted in a soilless mix. This makes them lighter for the nurseries and Bunkey to handle, although if a tree is in a 25-gallon pot, you better plan on getting a cart to move it. These plants have spent most of their lives in a pot. The exception is when a nursery pots up bare root tree in early summer. These should be labeled as potted plants. The roots aren’t well established in the potting mix. If it is container grown, it will have very dense roots. Dump the plant out of the pot, loosen the soil and remove any circling, or broken roots. Spread the roots out as far as possible when planting. Water the snot out of newly planted trees; for the next five years unless we get an inch of rain that week.
Bev Johnson is a Master Gardener with the University of Minnesota Extension. Her column appears in the Weekend Edition.
