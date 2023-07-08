Bunkey had a bit of a problem this spring, he wanted to cut some lilac blooms, however he has a problem with heights and the blooms were six to eight feet from the ground. As soon as they stopped blooming, he cut the whole shrub down to about a foot from the soil. While he won’t have any blooms next year, in three years he will have a short shrub full of blossoms he can easily reach. To ensure they stay within reach, each year he will remove a fourth of the older stems every year. This trick works for any shrub. You don’t have to cut them to the ground, just remove a fourth of the older stems each year until you have that shrub the height you want. Trim spring bloomers as soon as they are done blooming as they start to set new flowers for next spring almost as soon as they drop this years.



