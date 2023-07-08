Bunkey had a bit of a problem this spring, he wanted to cut some lilac blooms, however he has a problem with heights and the blooms were six to eight feet from the ground. As soon as they stopped blooming, he cut the whole shrub down to about a foot from the soil. While he won’t have any blooms next year, in three years he will have a short shrub full of blossoms he can easily reach. To ensure they stay within reach, each year he will remove a fourth of the older stems every year. This trick works for any shrub. You don’t have to cut them to the ground, just remove a fourth of the older stems each year until you have that shrub the height you want. Trim spring bloomers as soon as they are done blooming as they start to set new flowers for next spring almost as soon as they drop this years.
He took a walk through his flowerbeds last week for the first time in 10 days. He hates the hot weather and hibernates in the air-conditioned house. The beds were a mess. The Dahlias were drooping, the phlox were flopping, and the delphiniums were laying down on the job. He had the same problem last summer and had stocked up on grow through grids but had never put them on the plants. This needs to be done in the spring before they get very tall. As a quick fix, he bought a bunch of tomato cages in several sizes and had instant supports. The smaller cages work well for plants like snapdragons and sweet William but were too wide at the top, so he cut off the top ring. Phlox and delphiniums needed the taller, wider cages. These supports are surprisingly unobtrusive and, in the fall, are easy to store as they stack into a nest of cones.
As Bunkey was caging his plants he noted that many of them had grown so much that they were invading their neighbor’s spaces. Lilies were popping up in the middles of iris, and iris were surrounding mums and Phlox babies were all over the place. Some of the iris had dead middles and a few plants had just plain given up the ghost. Now is the time to replace dead perennials. The choice may be smaller than in the spring, but they should be cheaper. The rest of the problems will have to wait until August. That is the best time to transplant perennials but only if they are done flowering. The rule of thumb is — transplant spring bloomers in the fall and fall bloomers in the spring. Flowers that bloom in midsummer should be thinned and moved in spring. The only exception to this rule is rhubarb. It blooms in the spring but that is the best time to move it.
If you must move a peony, do that in mid-August. They hate to be moved and will happily bloom in place for 50 years or more. If you must move one that has been in the same place for years, be aware that the roots may be as big as your leg and just as long. Plant them with the “eyes” just covered with soil. Plant too deep and they won’t ever bloom.
Deadhead all flowering plants religiously to keep them blooming. A plant’s goal in life is to make more plants by going to seed. You have to short circuit this process by deadheading. Plants need to be deadheaded to keep seed heads from taking energy that you want to go to bloom. Letting a few annulus go to seed can give them an early start next spring.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone