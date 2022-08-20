Purchase Access

There are two diseases of ornamental and fruit trees that can leave homeowners tearing their hair out. The first is fire blight. This attacks apple, pear and mountain ash trees. Your tree will look as though it has been scorched. The affected branch will have blackened leaves and blossoms and the tip of the branch will turn down like a shepherd’s crook. Infected fruit turns dark, shrivels, mummifies and may cling to the tree for several months. If not caught quickly, it may kill the tree.



