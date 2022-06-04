Playgrounds have a wide variety of fun apparatuses. From the merry go round to the swings to the monkey bars, each piece of equipment causes the user to experience a little bit of a thrill. While I no longer quite enjoy spinning in a fast circle or crawling through tunnels as an adult, I still have many fond memories of the countless days I spent on playgrounds as a child. With summer approaching, our city parks are sure to see an increase in visitors enjoying the outdoors with family and friends. One of my favorite features at a playground is the slide. Tunnel, straight, spiral, plastic, or metal (although not the best in the summer), I enjoy them all. The higher, the better in my opinion!
As a children’s librarian, my attention to slides goes beyond the playground variety. Now that schools are done for the 2021-22 year, children are on a break from learning in the classroom and are, instead, participating in other activities. Camping, playing sports, swimming in lakes, going on road trips, and having sleepovers with friends are some of the many options children choose to do while on break. Each of these activities is exciting and important, but it is equally important for children to maintain the level of learning they have achieved in the classroom, so when they attend school three months later, they have not regressed too much.
Unfortunately, teachers and librarians often notice the phenomenon called the ‘summer slide’ in many children at the start of a new school year. What is the ‘summer slide’? Visualize if you will, a playground slide. When you are at the top of the slide, you are at the highest point. This represents where children are in their learning when they finish school in May/June. When children do not read during the summer, they can lose up to two months of educational gains by the time they return to school in the fall. Essentially, they go down the learning slide and are at a lower level than what they were at the beginning of summer. This learning loss causes teachers to play catch-up the first few weeks of school as they reteach the essential skills from the previous school year.
How can the ‘summer slide’ be prevented? National research has shown students who participate in public library summer reading programs score higher on reading and math achievement tests in the fall than those who do not. The Fergus Falls Public Library has a summer reading program for every age! This summer’s theme is “Read Beyond the Beaten Path.” We believe this is a program the whole family can enjoy doing together. Our summer program runs for eight weeks from Monday, June 6 through Saturday, July 30. Registration begins June 6 and continues throughout the program. Everyone who registers will receive a game board filled with engaging activities. Upon completion, children and teens (birth — 12th grade) will receive a free book and coupon for a free ice cream cone from Dairyland. Adults will receive a free book. There will also be additional chances to win weekly prizes for all ages each week at the library.
We have many additional events for all ages in June and July. Visit our website, ffpubliclibrary.org, for more details or stop by the library and take a look at the colorful posters we have displayed for the events. If you have not watched our summer reading commercial, please do! You can access this video via our Facebook page, YouTube channel, or with this link bit.ly/ffplslide22. In the video, the youth librarians discuss the ‘summer slide’ with their good friend, Bruce the Bear. Join the Fergus Falls Public Library and “Read Beyond the Beaten Path” in June and July! We want to make sure the only slide you go down this summer is the one at the park.
Krista Kugler is the Children’s Services Librarian at the Fergus Falls Public Library