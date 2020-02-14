The Otter Tail County Historical Society Coffee Klatch series continues on Friday, Feb. 21, 10 a.m. with Erin Lentz, refuge specialist with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.

Lentz will share information on the small wetland acquisition program  the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service has utilized to acquire wetlands and surrounding grasslands to create a network of waterfowl production areas (WPAs). In the Prairie Pothole Region where the program has had its greatest impact, WPAs protect habitat in one of the country’s most important and threatened waterfowl nesting areas. Prairie Pothole wetlands have been dubbed “North America’s Duck Factory.”

The OTCHS Coffee Klatch is free and open to the public. For more information contact the historical society at 218-736-6038.

