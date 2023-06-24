More than a few years ago, I received an email from an organization inquiring about my interest in serving on a panel of people in the latter part of their careers. This seemed like an interesting topic, something in which I would be interested, however, (and I think you know where I’m going here) the latter part of my career. Does this mean I’m old? And, does everyone know I’m old? Aging is complicated.
I embrace aging and hope to live for a very long time. I admire the lines on people’s faces, earned most likely from everyday moments in life, some joyful, some sorrowful. I appreciate the wisdom and expertise that accompanies living. Aging, however, can be a little humbling. Numerous books can serve as inspiration or reassurance that this process is just fine. Some books' authors excellently poke fun at the aging process, adding some helpful levity.
I read Nora Ephron’s “I Feel Bad About My Neck,” when I was in my 30s. This book made me laugh out loud. The book is humorous, even more so when you feel like an outsider looking in on aging. In my 30s my neck was just fine. Now, however, the book has a whole new meaning, because I am starting to feel bad about my neck. Ephron wrote a follow-up book about aging titled “I Remember Nothing,” which reflects on career, love, loss, the complexities of life, and a few other topics; if only I could remember what they were.
The senior citizen discount is a nice concept. I just wish that the cashier at a store I frequent wouldn’t ask me every time I stop in (which is once a week) if I was eligible. I politely thank her for asking and let her know that I have a decade to go before I am eligible for the senior citizen discount. Week after week the same question; maybe she is trying to keep me humble, or maybe like me, she just cannot remember that we have been through this before.
“The Mad Woman in the Volvo” by Sandra Tsing Loh, explores aging with attention to balancing the responsibilities of raising children and caring for older parents. While the book deals with some heavy subjects, Loh lends levity to the topics, which is just what many of us need as we navigate these experiences.
I am grateful to have another stage of life to live. A bit of inspiration along the journey can come in handy. “The Creative Age: Awakening Human Potential in the Second Half of Life” by Gene D Cohen, M.D., Ph.D., is an encouraging resource. The author shares stories of people who in their later years embark on artistic adventures that are fulfilling and often lucrative. Many artists, authors, and musicians do not have an opportunity to explore their creativity until later in life, and then they become famous. Writers such as Frank McCourt and Toni Morrison did not start writing until later in life. Laura Ingalls Wilder did not start writing books until she was in her 60s.
The quest for fame or money should not necessarily be our motive for embarking on a creative outlet. Instead, embrace the process of creating and see where it leads you. Perhaps someday I will serve on a panel of people in the latter part of their career; but I am not there yet.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone