More than a few years ago, I received an email from an organization inquiring about my interest in serving on a panel of people in the latter part of their careers. This seemed like an interesting topic, something in which I would be interested, however, (and I think you know where I’m going here) the latter part of my career. Does this mean I’m old? And, does everyone know I’m old? Aging is complicated.



