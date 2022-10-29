What does your estate look like in the winter? All white with a few bare trees here and there? Maybe it’s time to put a little pizazz in the place.
Start with color. There are many trees and shrubs that hang on to their fruits and berries all winter. They do double duty, looking good and attracting birds in the winter. We can enjoy the bird circus knowing that we are helping them survive the winter.
Start with trees. Conifers are always the first thing that comes to mind as winter color. Before you buy that cute little evergreen, check out the tag. How tall and wide does it get at maturity? A 50 foot spruce 15 feet from your picture window? Not the best idea. There are some conifers that never get more than six to eight feet tall and wide. Birds will spend the night huddled close to the stem and during storms. Squirrels will strip the tree of pine cones for food if you don’t get them first for decorations.
River birch bark is very curly with cinnamon-colored highlights. Unlike their cousins the white birch, they are far less likely to be damaged by the birch borer. Our native bur oak has a distinctly sculptural form, with strong thick rather horizontal branches. You may not find this tree in a nursery, but they may be able to order one. Or plant your own.
Collect acorns from a mature tree and promptly plant them where you want it to grow. Because of a long tap root, they are rather difficult to transplant. Just step the acorn into the soil. After all, Blue jays just stick them under a clump of leaves and they grow. Blue jays are responsible for planting hundreds of oak trees.
There are at least 18 named crabapples that hold their fruit most of the winter. The nice thing about crabs is that they bloom in one of three colors, white, pale pink, or dark pink and either red or green leaves and several shapes; tall and skinny, wide and chunky and several shapes in between. The fruit can be red or yellow and range from pea sized to the size of a walnut. The small apples will attract birds as they can swallow them whole. The larger ones may attract deer. Some of the larger ones make delicious jelly
Mountain Ash trees, like the flowering crabapples, are members of the rose family. They have beautiful clumps of white flowers in the spring followed by clumps of red berries. As soon as the berries ripen the tree comes alive with robins and cedar waxwings gorging on the fruit. Some of the fruit will hang on all winter where it will ferment leading to drunk birds staggering around on the ground under them in the spring. It is quite a circus. Just keep the cat inside until they sober up.
If you are looking for a tall shrub to fill a space, the perfect pick is either a European Highbush Cranberry, or our native Highbush Cranberry. They have huge clumps of white flowers in the spring followed by bright red clumps of berries in the fall. We also have a native holly, the Winterberry. You need a male for several female shrubs to get the fruit. In fall the stems are covered with small scarlet berries that persist until the birds strip them. You still have time to plant trees and shrubs. They need six weeks to get established before a hard freeze. As warm as the fall has been, that may be Christmas time.
Bev Johnson, Master Gardener.