The phrase “spring cleaning” has always been inspiring to me, but really, I like to declutter my house year round. This is probably because I started with so much stuff that at times it has felt like a never ending battle. I’ve read all the books, tried all the methods and now I can finally say that I’m almost at my “clutter threshold” – a phrase decluttering guru and author Dana K. White uses to indicate the amount of possessions that you can easily manage. And boy does it feel good. Here are some of my favorite books and resources about how to declutter your stuff to create a more relaxing, peaceful home. These books offer how-to guides, useful tips and inspiration to kick-start your journey. I like to listen to decluttering books on audio, so I can get other things done while I’m learning.
A good place to start is with Joshua Becker. Becker’s books are helpful because he tells you the many benefits of paring down your possessions and convinces you that all of the work is necessary and worthwhile. Becker focuses on the toll your stuff takes on you and emphasizes that by ridding yourself of this burden, you can better appreciate what you have and free up time for what matters to you. For parents, he has “Clutterfree with Kids” which includes the benefits of minimalism for children. A quick note: minimalism does not mean you need to get rid of everything you own; you just need to find your balance of not having too much.
One of my favorite books for practical advice on starting the decluttering process is “Secrets of an Organized Mom: How to Declutter and Streamline Your Home for a Happier Family” by Barbara Reich. Reich takes you through every room of your house with practical tips on how to tackle tough situations. Mothers may also enjoy “Declutter Like a Mother” by Allie Casazza. Casazza notes, “what takes up your space, takes up your time.” Another favorite book of mine is “Organizing Solutions for People With Attention Deficit Disorder: Tips and Tools to Help You Take Charge of Your Life and Get Organized” by Susan C. Pinsky. Pinsky’s book is wonderful even for people who don’t have ADD. She teaches you systems to organize your stuff that are easy to maintain.
Two years ago I helped my parents downsize their possessions in anticipation of a big move. The book that guided us through this process was “Downsizing the Family Home: What to Save, What to Let Go” by Marni Jameson. Published by AARP, Jameson gently but firmly walks you through the process of sorting through a lifetime’s worth of possessions and clearing out the family home. This is a step-by-step guide that makes it easy for you to start and follow through the process. Jameson addresses different scenarios and you can choose the ones that apply to your family.
Those working on downsizing can also turn to “The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning” by Margareta Magnusson. Magnusson says that you don’t want the legacy you leave behind to be a house full of decades worth of clutter. Instead of deferring decisions and leaving this burden to your next of kin, she says you should clean out your stuff now. This letting go of possessions can be done at any age and you’ll feel the benefits immediately.
My current favorite resource is a Minnesotan named Dawn, who goes by “the Minimal Mom” online. She has YouTube videos, a podcast, blog and a workbook. Dawn has lived a minimalist lifestyle with 4 kids for over 7 years. She talks about how having less stuff means she has to manage less stuff. When I need motivation to declutter, I turn on one of her YouTube videos and immediately find my brain firing up, ready to tackle what had previously seemed like a challenge, but with her encouragement seems like a doable project.
What are your favorite decluttering resources? Let me know the next time you stop by the library, so that I can continue to learn.
Katelyn Boyer is the Adult Services Librarian at the Fergus Falls Public Library