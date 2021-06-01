The New York Mills Regional Cultural Center invites you to “Spring into Summer” on June 2, 2021 from 5-8 p.m. at the NYM Sculpture Park & Barn.
This outdoor family-friendly, art and garden, collaborative community event will take place from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday evening and will include free children's activities, pay-as-you-go adult projects, community mural painting, live music, food trucks, cash bar and live auction. (Rain date June 3.)
“Spring into Summer” will feature free children’s activities including music with Rebecca Imsande from 5-6 p.m., ECFE sensory fun with dirt and flowers, artist Brad Wegscheid’s Scribbletastic Fun-O-Matic Command Post, and interactive make and take projects by ECFE, NYM Library, and the cultural center.
For adults, there will be pay-as-you-go art and gardening projects. Each workshop is $8, or fully embrace your creativity and green thumb in all four projects for just $25! Options include floral arranging with Kellie Smith Floral, plant and learn about succulents with Denise Peltier, create found object owl art with Cheryl Bannes, and make a bookmark or notecard (or BYO item to dye!) using natural flower pressed dyes with Perala + Co.
Nate Luetgers of Park Rapids will lead a “Paint with Nate” community mural project for all ages. There will be live music throughout the event by Rebecca Imsande (children’s music from 5-6 p.m.), Elisa Korenne (6-7 p.m.), and Dave Virnala (following the live auction until 8 p.m.). Enjoy food trucks by Ruby’s Pinoy Foods and Lowriders Tacos & Pizza, plus a cash bar (beer, pop and water) throughout the event from 5-8 p.m. (Backwoods Woodfire food trailer is pending staff availability.)
The cultural center will round out this fun summer evening with a live auction of artist-made items, a one-of-a-kind quilt by Mellie Peach, a variety of outdoor fun and gardening items, and generous donations from local businesses and individuals. The live auction by Perala Bros. Auctioneers begins at 7 p.m. This auction supports the center’s summer programming: Think-Off, Fish House Fest, Puppet Pageant, Art in Your Park, and more!
This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through grants from the Lake Region Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund. The cultural center would also like to thank all the artists, businesses, individuals and organizational partners that are helping to make this truly collaborative community event possible!
For more information, call the cultural center at 218-385-3339. Rain date for this event is Thursday June 3.
