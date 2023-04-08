Last year, the Fergus Falls Public Library celebrated 100 years of the Newbery Medal (the oldest and best-known children’s book award) by having the community vote in our first-ever literary bracket. The final two books were “Shiloh” by Phyllis Reynolds Naylor and “Holes” by Louis Sachar with “Holes” ultimately winning. This year, we decided to try a new literary voting bracket. The theme? Spring Showdown: Viking Library System Edition. What is the Viking Library System (VLS), you ask? The Fergus Falls Public Library is part of an 11-member library system, plus the VLS Bookmobile, that serves the six west central Minnesota counties of Douglas, Grant, Otter Tail, Pope, Stevens and Traverse. We took the top 64 books checked out among these libraries in 2022 and separated them into four different brackets - Children’s, Middle Grade, Young Adult, and Adult. The goal? We wanted to determine the community’s favorite four books checked out in 2022.
Voting occurred over four weeks and was available online or in person at the library. A variety of community members participated and a few school classes joined in on the fun as well! The final eight books included: “The Pigeon HAS to Go to School!” by Mo Willems and “Click, Clack, Moo Cows That Type” by Doreen Cronin, “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Greg Heffley's Journal” by Jeff Kinney and “Smile” by Raina Telgemeier, “The Book Thief” by Markus Zusak and “The Hunger Games” by Suzanne Collins, and “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave and “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens. Participants also had the opportunity to submit their name in a drawing for a free book and a punch card to use at the Friends of the Library Bookstore (located inside the library). After four weeks of voting, over 500 votes were cast and four champions determined. The 2023 Spring Showdown winning books, listed below, are available for checkout through the Viking Library System.
“The Pigeon HAS to Go to School!” by Mo Willems (2019) (Children’s bracket winner)
An entertaining read that addresses the reluctance some children have at attending school for the first time. Funny one-liners and delightful illustrations will leave readers laughing and wanting to read more about the legendary Pigeon. Good thing there are a few more titles in the series! The ending? No spoilers here, but it is definitely a slam dunk.
“Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Greg Heffley's Journal” by Jeff Kinney (2007) (Middle Grade bracket winner)
The first in the “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” series, Greg Heffley is desperate to prove he’s cool and mature now that he’s in middle school – even though he’s definitely a little awkward and shy. Written in a diary format with doodled illustrations, this book is sure to elicit some giggles from its readers. Kinney uses themes of friendship, popularity, bullying, anxiety, and pure silliness that are relatable for kids and adults alike.
“The Hunger Games” by Suzanne Collins (2008) (Young Adult bracket winner)
One of the most popular dystopian young adult books, it was no surprise this title was one of the winners. When Katniss Everdeen takes her sister’s place in the Capitol’s annual Hunger Games, she knows it will be a fight to the death. Even worse? It is on live TV for everyone in the Panem nation to watch. Her skills, fierce independence, resourcefulness, and loyalty may get her to the end – but will that be enough? Fans of the series are looking forward to the movie prequel, “The Ballads of Songbirds and Snakes,” which is scheduled to be released later this year.
“Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (2018) (Adult bracket winner)
With the release of the 2022 movie, this book was actually one of the top four titles checked out among all of the libraries last year. A coming-of-age mystery about the reclusive “Marsh Girl,” Kya Clark, and her life experiences of abandonment, abuse, love, and loneliness make for an intriguing plot. While not a traditional murder mystery, this book contains memorable characters and suspenseful moments readers will be captivated by until the end. Once you have read the book, watch the movie to see which you prefer. Of course, as any good librarian would say, the book is better.
I have read most of the winning titles, but not all of them. My additional reading goal for 2023 is to read the top 16 books in each bracket I have not previously read. This will most likely take me until December, but I am excited to begin. Thank you to everyone who participated in this year’s Spring Showdown voting and for the Friends of the Library for providing the prizes for the winners! I am already looking forward to what 2024 will bring.
Krista Kugler is the Children’s Services Librarian at the Fergus Falls Public Library.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone