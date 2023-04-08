Last year, the Fergus Falls Public Library celebrated 100 years of the Newbery Medal (the oldest and best-known children’s book award) by having the community vote in our first-ever literary bracket. The final two books were “Shiloh” by Phyllis Reynolds Naylor and “Holes” by Louis Sachar with “Holes” ultimately winning. This year, we decided to try a new literary voting bracket. The theme? Spring Showdown: Viking Library System Edition. What is the Viking Library System (VLS), you ask? The Fergus Falls Public Library is part of an 11-member library system, plus the VLS Bookmobile, that serves the six west central Minnesota counties of Douglas, Grant, Otter Tail, Pope, Stevens and Traverse. We took the top 64 books checked out among these libraries in 2022 and separated them into four different brackets - Children’s, Middle Grade, Young Adult, and Adult. The goal? We wanted to determine the community’s favorite four books checked out in 2022.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?