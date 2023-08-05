When August appears on the calendar, we can be tempted to rush summer into fall. I think we want summer to linger longer, but the routines of school and work, accompanied by displays of back-to-school supplies, can alter our mindset. The library can provide resources and inspiration for holding onto summer a little longer.
Check out a Minnesota State Park Pass. The Department of Natural Resources has partnered with select libraries throughout Minnesota, providing library park passes for checking out. The Fergus Falls Public Library has three state park passes available. Call or stop in the library for more information about checking out a park pass.
Get your game on at the library. Pickleball is currently all the rave regarding outdoor sports. Many people would like to try pickleball without investing in, or storing the equipment. The library has pickleball equipment that you can check out. The library also has tennis rackets, bocce ball and croquet equipment.
Are you looking for an inside project to escape the heat? You will find inspiration at the public library. Paper crafts are a great starting point.
“Simple Origami” by Adeline Klam is the perfect book if you are a beginner to origami. “Origami Toys: That Tumble, Fly, and Spin” by Paul Jackson, while a little more complicated, will provide you with hours of fun. If you are up for the challenge, check out “The Art & Science of Geometric Origami: Create Spectacular Paper Polyhedra, Waves, Spirals, Fractals and More!” by Jun Maekawa or “Origami and Kirigami for the Home: Paper Art Decorations, Gift Wrapping, and Handmade Cards” by Wei You, both inspirational and aspirational books.
If origami is not your cup of tea, consider checking out “Paper Quilling: Adorable Animals: Chinese Style Paper Quilling” by Chenbo Want and Shelly Bryant. Papercutting is also a challenging craft. “Snowflakes, Sunbursts, and Stars: 75 Exquisite Paper Designs to Fold, Cut, and Curl” by Ayako Brodek will help guide your way.
“Paper Craft Idea Book” by Jessica Baldry will introduce you to a new array of things to create with paper. The library has books on paper mâché which is always fun, despite the mess. The library has several beautiful books on book art. You can create art journals and sculptures out of old books. You can even make little treasure chests out of books.
You can try all of these paper crafts simply by taking a few books from the library’s free cart. Every day we fill the free cart with discarded, worn, damaged, and donated books. I hope you will consider turning an old book into something new. A creative activity to escape the heat.
Gail Hedstrom, Director, Fergus Falls Public Library.
