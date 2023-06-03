Imagine the sound of loud, giant footsteps stomping. The camera view is shaking slightly as it draws closer to a building. The viewer soon sees the building is, in fact, the Fergus Falls Public Library. Inside, glimpses of a yellow dinosaur tail and head are shown while the massive footsteps continue to be heard. All of a sudden, the stomping ceases as upbeat music begins and a dinosaur in pink overalls is seen drinking from a cup in the library’s playhouse. Cue the laughter of 45 third grade students as they finish watching the rest of the video. Have I piqued your interest? Do you want to see this video? You are in luck! Head to the Fergus Falls Public Library’s YouTube page, or our Facebook page, where you can watch our teaser commercial for this year’s Summer Reading Program.
Over the past three weeks, youth staff at the Fergus Falls Public Library have been doing outreach visits at local schools as well as hosting a variety of classes who have come to the library for fun field trips. Classes from Adams, Cleveland and the Prairie have visited along with groups from the Pelican Rapids, Rothsay and Brandon-Evansville schools. After this week, almost 2,000 children will have heard about our Summer Reading Program and have received a bright, lime green flyer to take home containing information about what is happening at the library in June and July. How incredible is that? Our reading program theme this year is “Stomp, Chomp and Read!” because who doesn’t love dinosaurs? While last year’s mascot was the lovable Bruce the bear, this year we have the “dino-mite” Penelope Rex! She is an adorable yellow dinosaur from a hilarious book series by Ryan T. Higgins. These titles include, “We Don’t Eat Our Classmates,” “We Will Rock Our Classmates” and “We Don’t Lose Our Class Goldfish.” While a big dinosaur with lots of teeth may seem scary, the kids who already met her have enjoyed giving her high fives and asking questions about what she eats (fruit and bacon) and whether or not she has lost any teeth (not yet).
Our Summer Reading Kick Off event will be taking place on Jun. 8 from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. this year. Everyone can register and receive a gameboard for our all-ages reading program as well as eat ice cream, draw with sidewalk chalk, meet Penelope Rex and engage in other activities. Children and teens will have the opportunity to search for our hidden dinosaur mascot in the children’s area where they can receive a sticker or a piece of candy for a successful find. If you are unable to attend our Jun. 8 kick off event, registration will be available online or in-person throughout the summer. For more information about our robust summer programming, please visit our website, ffpubliclibrary.org.
Now that summer is here, I am hoping, like many of you, to get outside and enjoy the warmth, swimming and Midwest nature. If you are looking for ideas, the Fergus Falls Library has a variety of outdoor equipment, bikes and Minnesota State Park passes to help you out. From tennis and pickleball rackets to croquet to bocce ball sets, we have you covered for outdoor fun! Park passes provide patrons with seven-day park access at any Minnesota State Park. Sporting equipment can be checked out for seven days while our bikes can be used for four hours at a time and come with a helmet and bike lock. Stop by the library and try one of these outdoor options today.
Keep your eyes open for one more video starring Penelope Rex and FFPL youth staff as they play at the Dr. Allen Magnuson Park while discussing the benefits of reading over the summer months. Jun. 8 is approaching quickly and we are excited to “Stomp, Chomp, and Read” with you all this summer at the library!
Krista Kugler is the Children’s Services Librarian at the Fergus Falls Public Library.
