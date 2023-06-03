Imagine the sound of loud, giant footsteps stomping. The camera view is shaking slightly as it draws closer to a building. The viewer soon sees the building is, in fact, the Fergus Falls Public Library. Inside, glimpses of a yellow dinosaur tail and head are shown while the massive footsteps continue to be heard. All of a sudden, the stomping ceases as upbeat music begins and a dinosaur in pink overalls is seen drinking from a cup in the library’s playhouse. Cue the laughter of 45 third grade students as they finish watching the rest of the video. Have I piqued your interest? Do you want to see this video? You are in luck! Head to the Fergus Falls Public Library’s YouTube page, or our Facebook page, where you can watch our teaser commercial for this year’s Summer Reading Program.



