The word community can conjure many meanings or ideas unique to people’s life experiences. I feel fortunate to have positive connotations with the concept of community. Working in a community-centered organization certainly helps form my idea of and feelings about community. The Fergus Falls Public Library is fortunate to have such strong community support.
Over the past few years, the Fergus Falls Public Library has put out a call for mugs to use as prizes for our Sweet Reads winter reading program. The community response to this request is extremely generous. Recently we asked for donations of yarn to be used for a children’s Maker Mania event on weaving and knitting, and again the community generously responded to our request. While you may be tempted to think some donated yarn is not such a big deal, I assure you that it is a big deal to the children who all learned a new skill, perhaps one that will develop into a lifelong hobby. Community contributions like these allow us to provide meaningful, fun, and educational programming for the public. The library is stronger because of the generous community support it receives.
The library strives to identify and meet community needs. Community is not defined by a physical parameter. The breadth of a library’s community would surprise most. We know no borders. In our efforts to provide a plethora of services, programs, materials and resources, we need to make a few changes now and then.
We are constantly culling information from professional resources, comments from patrons, looking for trends, news and advancements in technology, while we continue adding new formats, such as digital ebooks, audiobooks and magazines, our print books, books on CD and physical magazines remain extremely popular. Digital and physical content are critical to the collection. Both formats are critical to the collection. Yes, I did say digital magazines. Using the free Libby app, library patrons have access to more than 3,000 magazines. If you enjoy pursuing magazines, this is a resource you will surely enjoy.
Many library resources are available outside of regular open hours. The library’s online catalog is always available. You can search for materials and make requests anytime. Digital content can be checked out day or night. Resources, such as My Heritage, a free online genealogy program, is available to you from the comfort of your home.
Via the library’s webpage, you can also access Brain Fuse/Help Now. Brain Fuse is a free online tutoring service that provides fun online learning activities and individual tutoring from kindergarten to college-level work. Yes, a real person is on the other side of the chatbox to assist with questions. Great resources abound and are available day and night. When people enquire about the library’s hours, I am always tempted to say that we are open twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week, because so many of our resources are always available online. If you have questions about how to access or use any of these programs, please contact the library. We truly enjoy serving our community.