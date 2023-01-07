Throughout the last month, the library has been sharing some of our favorite books of 2022. Katelyn Boyer, adult services librarian, wrote about recommended fiction and nonfiction titles. Krista Kugler, children’s services librarian, shared some of the youth picks. I am rounding out the remaining youth titles and sharing more favorite reads for children, tweens and teens. Free copies of our “Staff Favorites” guides are available at the library. All books are available to order through the Viking Library System. Happy reading!
Children
“Fluffy McWhiskers Cuteness Explosion” by Stephen W. Martin. A quirky, hilarious "tail" about friendship and self-acceptance told in an unexpected way. Beware explosions of cuteness! Recommended by Krista Kugler.
“Home is Where the Birds Sing” by Cynthia Rylant and Katie Harnett. This heartwarming, reassuring picture book about home has inclusive, welcoming, cozy illustrations. Recommended by Katelyn Boyer.
“See How They Grow: Forest” by DK Publishing. An educational book with detailed pictures of woodland animals throughout their developmental stages. The photographs used are beautiful with a great summary included at the end of each animal's growth. Recommended by Kugler.
“That Egg is Mine!: A Silly Story About Sharing” by Liz Dubois. Duck and Cluck may be friends, but they are not always the best at sharing. Or agreeing. When an egg is found, who actually owns it? With a silly surprise at the end, young readers are sure to giggle. Recommended by Kugler.
Middle Grade and Teen
“Stuntboy, in the Meantime” by Jason Reynolds. Nobody knows that Portico Reeves is really the superhero “Stuntboy.” His job is to keep everyone in his apartment building safe. When Portico’s parents’ fighting gets worse, can Stuntboy save the day … and his family? A chapter book with comic-style illustrations. Grades 4-7. Recommended by Arielle McCune.
“Troublemaker” by John Cho. As a SoCal native, I was especially interested in this story of 12-year-old Jordan, a Korean-American, who sets out to help his family’s business during the LA Riots of the early 1990s. An interesting perspective and journey written by actor John Cho. Grades 4-8. Recommended by McCune.
“301 Things to Write” by Brooke Kunz. Awesome writing prompts to get your mind going. Perfect for aspiring young writers. We love books like these in the library’s creative writing group called “The Hypewriters.” Example prompt: Write about a mailbox that transports you to an alternate universe. Grades 4 and up. Recommended by McCune.
“She Gets the Girl” by Rachael Lippincott and Alyson Derrick. Alex can get girls. That’s the easy part. But wanting them to stay is another story. Commitment isn’t her thing. When she meets awkward Molly at college, they devise a plan to put this behavior to an end. A funny and relatable young adult romance. Grades 9 and up. Recommended by McCune.
“My Name is Jason. Mine Too.: Our Story. Our Way.” by Jason Reynolds and Jason Griffin. A delightful and visually creative memoir about two friends named Jason. One is a writer. The other, an artist. A look back on the common bonds that keep friendships going. Grades 9 and up. Recommended by McCune.
Arielle McCune is the Youth Services Librarian at the Fergus Falls Public Library.
