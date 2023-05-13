Spring and summer usher in not only warmer weather but the opportunity to engage in a variety of different activities. Spending time outside can and should happen year-round, winter has its majesty, but summer in Minnesota truly hits the sweet spot. Finally, we can commence in activities that have been waiting for the thaw.
Fishing is an activity that is enjoyed by many. I fondly remember fishing for sunnies from the dock at my grandparents’ cottage. We used corn as bait, which seemed to work as well as anything else. The library has a great selection of books on fishing, “The Total Fishing Manual: Catch Giant Fish: with these 317 essential skills,” from the editors of Field & Stream. This is a book for a serious fisherperson because 317 skills (essential nonetheless) seem like a lot to me. I would prefer to sit in the boat and read “Hemingway on Fishing” edited by Nick Lyons. This book is a collection of Hemingway’s writings on fishing, a pastime he enjoyed since childhood. These are enjoyable stories and essays, complete with photos spanning Hemmingway’s lifetime of fishing. “The Complete Fishing Manual: Tackle, Baits, & Lures, Species, Techniques, and Where to Fish,” by Henry Gilbey contains useful information and has wonderful photos and illustrations for further guidance. Interestingly, I checked the index, and there was no mention of using corn as bait.
With summer, the home dining menu changes too. Many of us avoid turning on the stove, opting instead to fire up the girl or cook over an open fire. America’s Test Kitchen released a new cookbook, “The Outdoor Cook: Using your Grill, Firepit, and More. This is a comprehensive cookbook with a wide variety of recipes and a lot of delicious-looking photos. Even if we are not cooking outside, summer meals are often filled with more salads, fresh fruits, and vegetables. Perfect for these types of dishes is “The Complete Summer Cookbook: Beat the Heat with 500 Recipes that Make the Most of Summer’s Bounty” also by America’s Test Kitchen.
Many people are looking forward to getting their hands in the dirt. Whether planning fruits and vegetables or flowers, digging in the earth can be calming and restorative. Watching seeds sprout into something beautiful is magical. Less about gardening and more about creating is “Handmade for the Garden: 75 ingenious ways to enhance your outdoor space with DIY tools, pots, supports, embellishments, & more,” by Susan Guagliumi. Creative souls will appreciate this book and its clever ideas for enhancing your yard.
A book that I am looking forward to exploring is “1000 Hours Outside: Activities to Match Screen Time with Green Time,” by Ginny Yurich. This is a gem of a book filled with ideas for free and low-cost outdoor family activities such as using egg cartons to collect small nature treasures, ice excavation, leaf printing, and a plethora of other ideas.
This book will help ensure you do not hear children say, “I’m bored.” Remember, the library has outdoor games such a bocce ball, tennis and pickle rackets, and even bikes that can be checked out. Regular visits to the public library also ensure a fantastic and boredom free summer.
