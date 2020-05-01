As the grass gets greener and the days get warmer, I am excited for the fresh fruits and veggies that will be growing in my garden. Some of my favorites are strawberries and raspberries.
Our raspberry patch is starting to show signs of life, which means soon I will be picking raspberries. We make raspberry jelly and jam, or freeze the fruit for future use.
If you are like me and have a stash of frozen fruit in your freezer, here is a dessert that is a perfect use for those frozen raspberries.
Ingredients
• 1 package of 6 oz raspberry Jell-O
• 2 cups boiling water
• 1 cup cold water
• 12 oz of frozen raspberry
• 8 oz brick of cream cheese
• 8 oz Cool Whip
• 1 cup sugar
• 1/4 tsp vanilla
• 1 ½ cup crushed pretzels
• ¾ cup butter
• 2 tbsp sugar
Directions
You can make this dessert a couple ways, in a 9-by-13 pan or a Jell-O mold. I prefer 9-by-13 pan, that way everything is in one pan.
First layer
Mix crushed pretzels (I pulverize them in a blender), butter and 2 tablespoons of sugar together. Spread in bottom of pan, then bake in preheated oven at 350° for 10 to 12 minutes depending on your oven. Let cool before moving on to the next layer.
Second layer
Beat together cream cheese (softened), vanilla, Cool Whip and 1 cup of sugar. Beat until sugar is fully dissolved. (No one wants a gritty dessert.) Pour the mixture on your cooled pretzel layer. Make sure you spread the cream cheese layer so it is touching the sides of the pan. This will prevent the top layer from leaking to the bottom of the pan. (Trust me, this could happen and did to me.) Let set, cool in fridge for 30 minutes to an hour, maybe a bit longer.
Third layer
In boiling water mix in Jell-O until dissolved. Remove from heat. Next add in frozen fruit. I use frozen fruit that has been mostly thawed with excess juice drained off. Then add in the last cup of cold water and stir together. Pour over cream cheese layer. Let set and keep in fridge until ready to serve.
If you want to use a mold, then you will want to start with the Jell-O layer, then move to the cream cheese layer once the Jell-O has set. As for the pretzel crust, you will want to bake the pretzel mixture on a cookie sheet or pan and let cool. When you serve the dessert, you will then sprinkle the pretzel mixture on top.
Another adjustment to this dessert is changing up your flavors. If you like Strawberries, then change your Jell-O or even your frozen fruit. The dessert is very accommodating for your family’s favorite flavors.
