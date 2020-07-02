Getting together for holidays are always filled with fun, food and festivities. July Fourth is no different than other holidays, except for the fact that you will most likely be outside.
The fun is at the lake, pool or back yard. The festivities are the friends and fireworks. Now for the food, there are so many options for you to bring that it can be hard to decide.
Trying to decide between the right salad, side dish or dessert can sometimes be traumatic. Bringing a good dip to a party is an easy answer to your dilemma.
Here are some of my family favorites for dips and dipping sides.
Marilyn’s Hot Artichoke Dip
Ingredients
• 1 can (14 oz) artichoke hearts.
• 1 can (4.5 oz) chopped green chilies.
• ¾ cup parmesan cheese.
• 1 cup mayonnaise.
Ingredients
• Chop artichoke hearts.
• In bowl, add mayonnaise, parmesan cheese, artichoke hearts and green chilies.
• Mix ingredients in a bowl and pour into an oven-safe dish.
• Bake at 350 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes.
• Serve hot with cut up French bread.
Dee’s Taco Dip
Ingredients
• ½ cup light or fat free sour cream.
• 3/4 cup mayonnaise.
• 4 tsp low sodium taco seasoning.
• ¼ - ½ cup shredded mild cheddar cheese (fancy cut or finely shredded).
• A couple green onions, thinly sliced.
• 1 Roma tomato, diced in to small pieces.
Ingredients
• Mix sour cream, mayonnaise and taco seasoning in bowl.
• Chill a minimum of 30 minutes
• Before serving place mixture in a deep plate or shallow bowl.
• Add on a layer of fancy cut mild cheddar cheese.
• Top with onions and tomato.
• On a side note, if you like a little extra zip you can top the dip with a bit of pico de gallo.
• Serve with tortilla chips.
Guacamole
Ingredients
• 2 avocados.
• 1 ½ to 2 tsp lime juice.
• 1 ½ to 2 tbsp finely chopped white or red onion.
• 2 tbsp cilantro.
• 1/2 or 1 medium tomato.
• 1/4 tsp of ground cumin.
• Salt and pepper to taste (several shakes) more salt then pepper.
Optional ingredients
• ½ to 1 jalapeno (no seeds) finely chopped.
• ½ to 1 clove of garlic minced.
Ingredients
• Chop avocados into small chunks and place in medium size bowl.
• Smash avocados but don’t worry if there are chunks remaining, it’s OK.
• Add lime juice, onion, cilantro and tomato, then mix.
• Next add cumin, salt and pepper.
• Taste it, if you feel it needs more of something then add it.
• Serve with tortilla chips
Avocado helpful hints
When my neighbor heard I was typing up my guacamole recipe, she asked if I could add in a few pointers on avocados, so here they are:
If you are asking about how to pick a good avocado or how to know it’s ripe, I can help with that. I buy green avocados, usually about four to five days before I want to use them. When I get home, I leave the avocados in a plastic bag and let them sit on my counter while they ripen. I recommend checking on them daily.
To check their ripeness, the skin will start to turn darker green that looks a bit black. Now the important part is to test the softness of the avocado at the top part near the stem. If it is gives a bit while still feeling firm then your avocado is ripe. Once they hit that ripeness I stick them in the refrigerator and they last for a few more days without over ripening.
As for cutting the avocado, I cut mine in half, separate the halves. While holding the half in my palm, I take my sharp knife and tap the pit and give it a twist to pop it out. Next, take your knife and cut the avocado top to bottom and side to side to make small squares. Then I take a spoon and glide it along the skin to pop out the precut avocado chunks. I like this method as it means I have one less dish to wash!
Last avocado thought of the day… if you don’t use up all your guacamole be sure to cover it with plastic wrap and try to remove all excess air between the guacamole and the plastic wrap. This will reduce the amount of browning during storage. Also, if you save your avocado pits you can throw them in the guacamole under the plastic wrap and will also help slow the browning process.
