My family and I waited in anticipation, barely glancing at the other vehicles and floats driving by us. Something better was on its way. We gave each other knowing looks and sounded the alarm, “Get ready! One’s coming!” Laughter and adrenaline pumping, we prepared for the inevitable onslaught of water from the upcoming parade float. As it reached our section of the street and started spraying the crowd with water, we broke out our ammunition of water balloons and super soakers. Then, a full-out water fight commenced right on Main Street in Erhard. After a couple of minutes of back-and-forth water exchanges, the float moved on to safer parts of the route where they could spray others in the crowd in peace without fear of retribution. Standing on the street, soaking wet, I couldn’t imagine any other way to enjoy the Erhard Fourth of July parade with family and strangers alike.
This tradition of participating in a water fight on July 4 started with my younger brother. After a few years of being on the receiving end of the water spray from various parade floats, he’d had enough and decided it was time to fight back. What started as a small endeavor of one cooler of water balloons, one bucket of water, and two super soakers has since evolved into a more intense operation. In recent years, we have brought at least two large coolers full of water balloons and water as well as four or more super soakers. People sitting next to us join in on the fun, often grabbing water balloons and throwing them along with the rest of my family. Usually, we have extra supplies at the end of the parade so we can have a family water war. Those who were not soaked before will often be after this final fight as all the remaining water is thrown or dumped on participants. Afterwards, we pick up the balloon residue off the street, which often takes more time than the actual balloon fight. The reward from making fun, lasting memories is definitely worth the effort.
My brother has always been a creative and innovative person, seeing a problem and investing time, money and energy into discovering a solution. I admire this quality and aspire to integrate a little more of that mentality into my own ideas. It is important to cultivate this type of thinking in children to encourage them to not only have dreams and goals, but also the courage and desire to go after them. There are many wonderful picture books that contain this important message for young readers and other titles that simply show creativity throughout the pages.
“What Do You Do With An Idea?” by Kobi Yamada and Mae Besom shows children how their unique ideas need time and space to grow and begin. This book is encouraging for children and reminds adults of the importance of dreaming. “The Most Magnificent Thing” by Ashley Spires addresses the challenges of failed ideas as well as the reward of perseverance. “Whoosh!: Lonnie Johnson’s Super-Soaking Stream of Inventions” by Chris Barton describes the achievements of Lonnie Johnson and how problem solving and creativity are two key strengths in being an inventor. “Jabari Tries” by Gaia Cornwall demonstrates how asking for help and being flexible, while difficult, is sometimes necessary for success. “Not A Box” by Antoinette Portis is a whimsical story that engages one’s imagination as it is discovered that a box is so much more than a box. “Press Here” by Hervé Tullet is an interactive story that offers children a little bit of magic with the surprise discoveries on each page. “Beautiful Oops” by Barney Saltzberg contains a gentle reminder that it is okay to make mistakes because they provide new, unimagined possibilities.
I hope these titles spark a light in you or your child’s dreams and aspirations and encourage you to take action. The possibilities are endless! A reminder that the Fergus Falls Public Library will be closed Monday, July 4, for Independence Day. Enjoy celebrating with your family and friends. Me? I’ll be standing on Main Street in Erhard, holding a water balloon and waiting for the right float to come along.