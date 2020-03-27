I’ve had a full week of playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons on the Nintendo Switch and it’s been a beacon of sunshine in these gloomy times. For those who haven’t played, you make a character in the game who moves to a deserted island alongside two animal friends. The three of you get set up in tents provided by a little tanuki businessman and gradually you build houses, invite new animal neighbors, create amenities, expand your house, and more.
There are no real objectives to the game aside from paying off your zero interest loan to the tanuki (Tom Nook) and expanding your house, and you do this mostly by catching bugs and fish and harvesting fruit that you sell. What most people spend time on is customizing the interiors of their houses, their outfits and their islands.
Through online play you can visit your friends’ islands and that’s what I’ve been having the most fun doing. My friends live far away, scattered by the four winds, in places like New York, Idaho, Wisconsin, Washington and Maryland but through Animal Crossing we can all come together and use the voice chat function. Wednesday night we spent an hour or more wishing on in-game shooting stars, trying to time the wishing animation just right to get a cute photo.
The nice thing about Animal Crossing is you can play as much or as little as you want each day and you can choose what you like to do without getting punished for not doing the other stuff. There’s a museum that collects any new bugs, fish or fossils you find and it’s an amazing piece of interior architecture and design. Each island also has different fruit and flowers, you sometimes find new recipes for furniture or clothes and everyday store inventory changes so the game encourages you to interact with friends and share things. I’ve sent flower seeds, music and clothes to friends; I once sent a ladder (a tool needed to climb cliffs on your island) to a friend who hadn’t unlocked it yet with a cute note reading, “Something to lift your spirits.”
There’s also town bulletin boards where you can draw or write messages to the island’s inhabitants. Some of my friends left doodles of my dogs, others left notes saying, “Do your best!” You can send letters and attach gifts or visit their islands and drop gifts off.
It might sound inane or asinine to some, how could interacting on a video game replace meeting in person? I think that got asked a lot before recent events but I think now things are a little different. We don’t really have a choice now, our social lives have essentially been cut off. I might have gotten my social needs met normally before, but now the internet is all a lot of us have left.
I was supposed to go see my friend in New York next weekend after a blizzard interrupted her plans to come see me in January, and while meeting up in Animal Crossing isn’t anywhere near the kind of fun we would have had together in the city, it’s as close as we’re going to get for a while. We can chat, share things, digitally hang out.
If you have children and are looking for a way to keep them entertained, or looking for a game you can play as a family, then Animal Crossing might be a good choice. There’s a design function so you can make your own clothes or signs, and people have been using it to make works of art. Although the canvases are small, they’ve been making larger pieces by combining canvases.
Like I said last week, it might seem a little bit escapist, but these days I feel like that desire or compulsion can be forgiven.
Johanna Armstrong is the Lifestyle editor for The Daily Journal.
