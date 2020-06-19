It seems that every gardener wants to plant tomatoes. You can find them in pots, hanging from porches, in raised beds and of course, in regular gardens. Unfortunately, tomatoes can have all sorts of problems. Some you can either prevent or fix; weather isn’t one of them.
Septoria leaf spot, caused by a fungus, Septoria lycopersici if you want to be precise, is one of the most devastating tomato diseases we have to deal with. It primarily affects the leaves, although lesions can appear on the stem, and fruit. This disease can show up at any time but it usually appears after the fruit set.
Symptoms usually first appear on the lower leaves after fruit set. Initially round yellow spots develop. Later the spots get bigger and turn brown or gray. Tiny black fruiting bodies, called pycnidia, eventually form in the center of the leaf spots. These pycnidia produce spores that cause secondary infections, usually upward throughout the whole plant. Heavily infected leaves turn yellow then brown and fall off. Now your tomato is exposed to sun spots. (You probably didn’t need to know the name of the spots. I’m just showing off.)
Under warm and wet conditions the spores are spread by splashing rain and overhead watering. Insects and even your hands or clothes can spread this disease. Infection requires free moisture. It starts with leaf spots followed a week or 10 days later by the pycnidia then 10 to 13 days later by spore production. If you don’t stop it the whole thing will start all over again.
Management isn’t just one thing you will need a combination of methods. Start by removing all plant debris and weeds all season and into the fall. Plant disease free seeds and plants. Water plants at the base and thin them for better air circulation. Mulch well, removing the affected leaves as soon as you see them will help slow the disease. Applying a fungicide at the first sign of the disease to the healthy leaves will reduce the spread. You will need to apply it again in 7-10 days
Quite often the Extension office will start to get questions just as the first tomatoes start fruiting. “My tomatoes have black, sunken rotting bottoms. What happened?” This is blossom end rot. It’s caused by a lack of calcium uptake, usually during drought. Prevention is mulching to preserve moisture and even watering. It’s that dry and then wet cycle that causes the problem.
Another problem that really isn’t one is cat facing. The tomato has puckered or is odd shaped. It’s fine, eat it. It’s just cosmetic.
Letting ripe tomatoes stay on the vine too long can cause them to crack if the weather changes suddenly. Cool weather suddenly getting hot or dry days followed by a downpour can make your fruit rupture. Get them off the vine before you have picnic beetles start picnicking on them.
If you have white spots on your tomatoes, you probably caused the problem, they got sunburned. The official name is sun scald. There weren’t enough leaves on the plant to shade the fruit. You thinned the plant too much. This can be caused by the Septoria leaf spot too. In that case you get a pass.
Just remember the gardener’s motto. Next year will be better.
Bev Johnson is a Master Gardener with the University of Minnesota Extension. Her column appears in the Weekend Edition.
