Fergus Falls-based fiber artist Victoria Hanna has turned her artwork into activism in her solo show at Lake Region Art Council (LRAC) titled “Talking Points: Climate Change Embroidery.” The show features embroidered representations of climate change including graphs and more abstract representations of things like fire, famine and other natural disasters.
It’s been a three-year journey for Hanna, who received a grant from the Southwest Minnesota Arts and Humanities Council in Marshall, and she’s still working on additional pieces for the project. “I’m planning on approaching several galleries in southwest Minnesota to host the show now that I’ve got it pretty much together,” she says. She’s also working on a collection of tapestry weavings about the extinction crisis.
Hanna began by doing abstract embroideries of topography but wanted to find a valuable subject to focus on for her work, since it’s such a time-intensive process. She chose climate change. “Once I started the project I started reading a lot about climate change, I read a lot of books and I started looking up graphs and looking up the scientific research studies that they’re doing,” she says. A lot of her graphs come from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
The embroidered pieces are mounted in front of mirrors, a conscious decision Hanna made to force viewers to literally reflect. “I was trying to figure out a way of bringing the human element into this abstract idea of our climate changing and all this stuff is happening,” she says. “I realized that the people that are involved are the people that are looking at the embroidery and if there’s a mirror there, they’re looking at the people that are causing it and they’re looking at the people that have to fix it. … It’s hard to look at this without looking at yourself and trying to decide what you can do to help fix and change it.”
The stitches themselves are also symbolic of the work individuals need to do to combat climate change. “Every one of these embroideries takes thousands of little tiny stitches and each of those little stitches is insignificant in and of itself but when you put them all together you get a picture and it’s kind of complex and it’s a wonderful picture,” Hanna says.
“I’m trying to do something that will spark a conversation and give you a general idea,” Hanna says. She hopes the graphs she embroidered will prompt people to look up the actual data and educate themselves. “What struck me about all of these graphs is they all start kind of even across and then all of a sudden they have this sharp spike at the end, and the only one that doesn’t is the one that’s measuring the ice depth in Greenland, and that one’s dropping sharply,” she says.
The show at LRAC opened Feb. 3 and runs until March 31. The LRAC galleries are open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and reopen 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.