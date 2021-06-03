I keep seeing social media posts about Disney’s “Cruella,” the newest feature in the live-action, villain-focused movies based on the cartoons of my youth. I haven’t seen it yet, but I certainly want to!
As a big fan of Disney movies, my favorites weren’t always up to par with those of everyone else. When my favorite characters weren’t the sidekicks of the main characters — Flounder in “The Little Mermaid” or Flower in “Bambi,” it was often one of the bad guys or their minions. While I truly enjoy Iago in “Aladdin” and Sir Hiss in “Robin Hood,” the villains are always involved in my favorite scenes and generally top favorite characters list.
I wasn’t always too keen on admitting this, especially when I was an impressionable youngster who was expected to like the princess and cheer for the good guy. This didn’t only apply to Disney characters, though. I used to watch the older “Batman” movies strictly because of the villains — The Riddler, Poison Ivy, Joker … regardless, villains are oftentimes my favorites.
You can imagine my delight when villains started becoming the focus of a new age of story retellings. (Brilliant move, by the way! Keep us movie kids hooked by revisiting our favorites in a whole new way! Bravo!) From superhero villains to Disney’s mystical bad guys, there haven’t been too many villain movies that I haven’t wanted to see.
The thing about villain movies is that, oftentimes, there are darker, more interpersonal and adult themes that are examined. This makes it a little difficult to include the kiddos in viewing some of them, no matter how badly they want to watch because they are familiar with the character.
So far, my favorite Disney villain movie has been “Maleficent” (both of them, there are two). Thankfully, those are family friendly and I was able to enjoy it with the kids. Examining deception, betrayal, anger and sadness are amongst the themes; but finding happiness, forgiveness, acceptance, and learning to come to terms with yourself and viewing a situation from both sides also are granted a great deal of focus.
Honestly, villain movies feel more relatable than the feel-good versions about the “good guys.” They broach topics that are relevant and give a more realistic view of good and evil. The new perspectives grant viewers the opportunity for reflection and enhancement of interpersonal growth by challenging what we know, by presenting what we don’t know.
There’s always a lesson to be learned, especially from Disney, and they took their storytelling to the next level by bringing new details to light and challenging society to broaden their viewpoints.
In my opinion, there are two primary lessons Disney is trying to get across in their villain movies. First, there is both good and bad in everyone. Good people do bad things and bad people do good things, it isn’t black and white. Second, you cannot know the whole story if you don’t look at it from different perspectives. There are always two or more sides to every situation and, without approaching it with equal focus from each of those sides, your assessment will not be accurate or valid.
If you haven’t had a chance to check out any of the villain movies, I encourage you to do so. In the meantime, I need to figure out when I have time to go see “Cruella.” I’m told “Maleficent” may take a backseat as my favorite villain after this one!
Heather Kantrud is a reporter for the Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
