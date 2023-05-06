Last week, teens and adults traveled to Two Rivers High School in Mendota Heights for Teen Lit Con. What is Teen Lit Con (TLC), you may ask? According to its website, Teen Lit Con is a Teen Literature Convention “where authors, books, teens and fun collide.” Teens who attend “have the opportunity to connect with their favorite authors, explore other aspects of being a part of a reading community, and attend workshops for writers.” While this event was open to everyone, a special emphasis was given to teens to ensure they enjoyed the literary fun throughout the day. The Fergus Falls Public Library partnered with the Pelican Rapids Public Library and the Viking Library System to provide a free coach bus for attendees to ride to the event. We were grateful to have this project funded in part or in whole with monies from Minnesota's Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund. Pelican Rapids and FFPL staff chaperoned, including myself and Arielle McCune.



