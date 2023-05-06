Last week, teens and adults traveled to Two Rivers High School in Mendota Heights for Teen Lit Con. What is Teen Lit Con (TLC), you may ask? According to its website, Teen Lit Con is a Teen Literature Convention “where authors, books, teens and fun collide.” Teens who attend “have the opportunity to connect with their favorite authors, explore other aspects of being a part of a reading community, and attend workshops for writers.” While this event was open to everyone, a special emphasis was given to teens to ensure they enjoyed the literary fun throughout the day. The Fergus Falls Public Library partnered with the Pelican Rapids Public Library and the Viking Library System to provide a free coach bus for attendees to ride to the event. We were grateful to have this project funded in part or in whole with monies from Minnesota's Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund. Pelican Rapids and FFPL staff chaperoned, including myself and Arielle McCune.
Author headliners at this year’s TLC included Darcie Little Badger (“Elatsoe”, “A Snake Falls to Earth”), Kathleen Glasgow (“Girl in Pieces”, “The Agathas”), Kazu Kibuishi (“Amulet” series, “Copper”) and Dustin Thao (“You’ve Reached Sam”). Minnesota authors Bryan Bliss (“Meet Me Here”), Shannon Gibney (“The Girl I Am, Was, and Never Will Be”), Nicole Kronzer (“Unscripted”), Carrie Mesrobian (“The Whitsun Daughters”), Jenna Miller (“Out of Character”) and Kyle Tran Myhre (“Not A Lot of Reasons to Sing, But Enough”) also participated in panel discussions, lead workshops, or competed in a teens vs. authors trivia game. As an attendee at the trivia game session, I can confirm the teens won the game … with a little help from the authors.
The day began at 10 a.m. with a welcome panel featuring the headlining authors. Each author answered different questions asked of them by the hosts. We discovered their superpowers of choice, pet ownership status, how they got into the writing/illustrating field, and whether or not they could play an instrument. Kathleen began her writing career on a typewriter, Dustin would choose to have the power of controlling the weather, Kazu currently has a tadpole (his daughter insisted) and Darcie taught herself how to play the Otamatone. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., attendees could attend different breakout sessions to listen to inspiring author talks or participate in mini-workshops and book talks with librarians. Topics ranged from “coMIXgraphiCON: Make Your Own Comic Book - Getting Started” to “It’s Okay To Not Be Okay - Mental Health in YA Lit” to “Spoken Word Poetry & The Power of Telling Our Stories” to “Binding and Illustration of a ‘No-Sew’ Book”. A variety of additional sessions were offered, along with games, crafts, free swag, and book signings in the Exhibit Hall. Would you believe me if I told you there were snakes present? It is true, but I did not venture to that part of the room for a closer look.
I listened to three headlining authors speak in their individual sessions and saw their unique personalities shine through in how they shared and interacted with the audience. Darcie spoke about how she became an Earth scientist and earned a PhD in oceanography before becoming an author, due to being rejected from the writing program she applied to … twice. Kathleen shared how her books are written from her experiences and address difficult topics. “I write sad books. That’s what I do.” The closing speaker, Kazu, entertained us with his self-taught journey to becoming an author and illustrator. “Amulet” fans were excited to hear about book nine being published and how a movie of the book series is in the works. He channeled Bob Ross when he said, “I find my art rather than build it … happy accidents.” I appreciated how each author spoke of rejection and encouraged teens to not be ashamed of it. Darcie commented, “If it’s something you love and brings you joy, keep doing it.” Kathleen reminded the audience they have a voice that can’t be taken from them while Kazu encouraged teens to keep going, even if they don’t think their work is good because “speed can be turned into quality, but not often the other way around.”
At the end of the conference, we loaded the bus for the drive back to Fergus and Pelican. Our attendees completed a survey and wrote about their favorite part of the day. Here are some of the responses we received: “I liked being able to listen to the authors talk about their creative processes as well as the inspiration behind their stories,” “How authors got where they are today,.” “Everything!,""Spending time with friends and making new ones!,""I love how we got to interact with our chosen author(s). We got to see some of their personalities,” “Making buttons,” “I got to take a photo with an author” and “I loved getting to hear authors talk about their books, especially the ones I have read.”
Around 800 people attended TLC this year after a two-year hiatus. As a first-year participant, I had a wonderful time and am already looking forward to next year’s lineup. Until then, I have added a few new titles to my “must read” book list. Maybe you have been motivated to read some of these authors' books or to begin writing your own story. Take a page from author Kathleen Fuller and make the first line in your literary work a secret you have kept from people. Why? Because if you are writing a piece of fiction, people will not think it is true. And, more often than not, it will catapult your words into an explanation that will lead to a story. Go ahead and give it a try!
Krista Kugler is the Children’s Services Librarian at the Fergus Falls Public Library.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone