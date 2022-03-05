If you have had the experience of starting paperwhites just to get a touch of spring in the house, you also may have had them look hungover, flopping all over the place.
Here’s how to perk them up. Get them a bit drunk. Really! After they are well rooted, start watering them with a 4-6% alcohol solution. You can use vodka, gin, whiskey, beer, wine, or if you don’t have them handy, rubbing alcohol will also work.
Have you ever had a flower suddenly develop a funny-looking stem? It looks like many stems all fused together. There may be multiple blooms on top of this odd structure. This is called fasciation. It is caused by spontaneous cell mutation, damage to the growing tip, exposure to herbicides containing growth regulators, or certain pathogens. This condition rarely reoccurs in your flowers or vegetables.
Sometimes fasciation is actually a desirable trait. Cockscomb is one such plant. The wavy, flattened flowerheads are the result of this condition. Some other examples are the oddly crested stems of certain cacti and the decorative flat branches of Japanese fantail willow.
A homeowner back from a 2-week vacation found a worm in his toilet. Now it is the middle of winter so how the heck did an earthworm get in there? This was a gardener who had a house full of house plants. A bit of detecting noticed a very dry spider plant hanging over the sink. The thinking is that the soil got so dry the worm crawled out of the pot and went looking for water. How it managed to crawl up into the toilet is still a mystery. The moral of this story is don’t let your pots sit on the soil in the summer, or if you do, don’t let them get dried out in the winter.
A family bought a house that had been empty for several years. The neighbors told them that the lilacs hadn’t bloomed in the years the house stood empty. The spring after they moved in, the lilacs bloomed. Maybe they were just lonely.
One gardener solved the flying plant pests in her house. She invested in carnivorous plants. She says they are easy to grow. Some are sticky and others have slippery throats that don’t allow the bugs to escape. Her favorite is the Venus flytrap. Your kids will be fascinated.
Now to change the subject, here are some seed catalog suggestions. We need short-season seeds; Territorial Seeds is the catalog that carries them. They grow their seeds in a microclimate similar to our area. Burpees and Park seeds usually have almost any seed available.
If you have a small garden and don’t like to keep half-empty seed packets all winter, Pinetree Garden Seeds have small packets and reasonable prices. Jung, located in Wisconsin, is good at listing the zone for their plants. It is the place to go if you simply can’t find the tree, shrub or plant locally.
Buying local is always the best bet for hardy plants. Your nursery knows their plants; where they will do best, sun or shade and what size they will grow to here. Often a tree, shrub or plant will be smaller here because of our difficult climate. For organic seed, there are Seeds of Change, North Circle Seeds, and Select Seeds that specialize in old-fashioned heirloom flowers. If you just can’t find that special seed, check google.