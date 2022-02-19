Phrases, such as “down the rabbit hole,” “a deep dive” or “how did I end up here,” are not necessarily phrases used to describe being lost but rather, to be entrenched in a quest for information. Often, we attribute this rabbit hole idea to Internet searches that bring us so far from the starting point that we can hardly remember our original inquiry. In truth, as a kid with a set of World Book Encyclopedias, I experienced the same phenomena. Even a robust dictionary can lead someone to depths of discovery that they had not anticipated.
As you can imagine, working at a public library makes one very susceptible to new information and ideas.
When working on a book order or scanning books during the check-in process, I encounter titles that make me want to know more about topics I had not previously considered. My reading list grows and my quest for information commences.
Recently, I read Lauren Groff’s critically acclaimed book, “The Matrix.” This historical novel is loosely based on the 12th-century poet, Marie de France. The book depicts Marie de France as a force who helps cloistered nuns who are living meagerly, to know their power and thrive. The transformation of conditions and shift in the power structure is inspiring. It is also fascinating to learn about life during the 1100s. Marie de France is related to Eleanor of Aquitaine, who you might remember as a former queen of France and England.
Eleanor of Aquitaine was also featured in the play, “The Lion in Winter,” which was made into a movie starring Katherine Hepburn and Peter O’Toole. I am sure you can see the many directions this book could lead a person in a quest for information. I think it is important to mention that just when I started reading the book, “The Matrix,” I was able to attend a local theatrical production of “The Lion in Winter.” (Really, what are the chances?)
After reading “The Matrix,” it is almost impossible to not want to know more about Marie de France.
Upon a quick search of the library catalog, I discovered “The Lais of Marie de France,” a collection of some of her writings. Such a wonderful discovery and it is in our library’s collection. Believe it or not, that book came to the library last year in a box of donations. I had never heard of Marie de France but, thought “doesn’t this look interesting, let’s add it to the collection.” Who knew at the time, a fictional account of her life would become a best seller later that year?
To top it off, one day while checking in books, I encountered a book by Alison Weir titled, “Eleanor of Aquitaine.” You know now what is next on my reading list. I can hardly wait to see what rabbit hole this book takes me down. You just never know where a visit to the library will lead you.