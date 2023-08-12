Gardeners, are we really being invaded by aliens? Alien plants, and animals that is. Well, probably not. At least according to Felicia Parsons, a horticulturist. She says about 95% of the animal species currently in South America are believed to have evolved from animals that migrated from North America millennia ago. Those that came this way didn’t fare as well. Cold weather is not all bad. It does keep the riff raff out.



