It's hard to believe that a bird that weighs only as much as a penny can fly 1,200 miles without stopping, but that’s what hummingbirds do each fall and spring. They winter in Mexico and Central America. Some even fly across the Gulf of Mexico, all open water. A trip that can take 18 to 24 hours. And, no, they don’t ride on the backs of geese. They don’t flock either, they are solo travelers.
The ruby throated hummingbird, the only kind we see in Minnesota, is a miracle wrapped in feathers. She can fly 45 miles an hour, flaps her wings 200 times a second and has a tongue length of a third of her body.
The male shows off for the female by zipping back and forth in front of her like a pendulum. If she likes him, they will mate and she will promptly start building her nest. It is made of dandelion fluff held together with spider silk, bits of bud scales from leaf buds stuck with more spider silk and then camouflaged with bits of lichen stuck to the outside. She will stomp around the bottom of the nest to pack it down. To mold the sides she pinches them between her bill and chest. The end result is a tiny nest about the size of an acorn cup almost impossible to spot. The two eggs she will lay will hatch and be able to leave the nest in just two weeks.
Hummers drink nectar from, preferably, red or orange flowers. They also catch and eat insects by opening their bills wide and snatching them out of the air or by picking them out of spider webs. Nectar gives the bird energy. They need it. In flight, their heart can beat more than 1,000 times a minute while taking 5 breaths a second. Why do hummingbirds hum? It's not because they don’t know the words. In flight, their wings trace a figure eight as they flap between 75 and 200 beats per second. The moving air makes the sound. This odd flight pattern makes it possible for the bird to fly backward, side to side, or hover.
Hummers are only here for about four to five months of the year. The rest of the time is spent traveling to and from Mexico, Central America, the West Indies and parts of the American south. In late summer, the decreasing light changes the birds' hormone levels making them want to eat. Between nectar and insects, a hummer can increase its weight by 15% in a single afternoon. It may double its weight before the tripe south so yes, you do see fat hummers in the fall.
Winter is vacation time. Kids are grown so they only have to feed themselves. Where they winter in Mexico and Central America is home to more than 100 different species of hummingbirds. While there, they fatten up for the journey back in March. They time their arrival with the blooming of spring flowers. If flowers are scarce, they will sip sap from holes the sapsuckers drilled in your favorite thin-barked tree.
Much of this information is lifted from an article in the May/June edition of the Minnesota Conservation Volunteer that was written by Mary Hoff. By the way, Mother Nature apologies for the late spring. Father Time was driving and he refused to ask for directions.
Bev Johnson, M.G.