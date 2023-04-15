April is National Poetry Month and like my display poster in the teen area says, “Poetry is good for you.” On Apr. 12, Fergus Falls Public Library’s middle grade creative writing group, The Hypewriters, had its last meeting of the school year. This month’s theme was “Pizza and Poetry” and students in fourth through eighth grade gathered ‘round for some dinner and fun poetry activities.
Our first group activity was to play “Paint Chip Poetry: A Game of Color and Wordplay.” This game, from Chronicle Books, is available to purchase online. However, you can create a DIY version by cutting up paint chip sample cards you might have left over from house projects or, create your own paint chips and name the colors with index cards and markers. The purchased game includes 400 paint chip cards and 40 prompt cards. Players draw a dozen chip cards (color blocks with the paint name on it) and are tasked to create a poem inspired by the prompt card. The game is recommended for ages eight and up and is available at the library for checkout.
Below are three of the poems created by students during our program. The bolded words represent the paint chip cards. The prompt was “Friends Forever.”
Paint Chip Poetry Samples:
I went to the wishing well on a full moon
Out of the blue, I got a silver spoon
- By Jaydee
I walk down the dirt road
and see summer squash
I walk further
to my country home
and see a black cat
I walk a little further
and go up to the creature
I bend down and pet the cat
and say, “be my friend forever”
- By Lauren
me and wanderful wisteria
sat in the tree house
eating fresh squeezed
and delicious banana splits
while playing whale songs
in a rabbit hole
with a dragonfly
at summer camp
- By Aubrey
Book spine poetry is one of my favorite creative writing games. The only supplies needed for this activity are a selection of books, paper, pencil and your imagination. This is a great and easy game to play at home as well. Instead of writing a poem, a player will create one using only book titles. The students in The Hypewriters had about 10 minutes to browse the children’s area for books and then we met back in the community room and arranged our poems. Below are three “book spine” poems from the program. Each line represents a title of a book found in our children’s collection.
Book Spine Poetry Samples:
What will fat cat sit on?
Gecko
The fly
Mother Bruce
Pigs
Ninja Bunny
Chicken and cat
- By Walter
Little one
Dancing with daddy
Someone builds the dream
- By Laney
What are you so grumpy about?
I don’t want to go to sleep
- By Jeanelle
I hope you’ve enjoyed reading some of the original poems our young community members created. It’s amazing what word combinations can come together in just a short amount of time. I have continued to be dazzled and impressed by the members of “The Hypewriters” this school year. If you’re feeling inspired to read some more poetry, you can always get lost in the 800 section of nonfiction or check out our poetry displays throughout the library during the month of April. We have poetry collections in the children’s, teen and adult sections.
Arielle McCune is the Youth Services Librarian for the Fergus Falls Public Library.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone