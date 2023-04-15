April is National Poetry Month and like my display poster in the teen area says, “Poetry is good for you.” On Apr. 12, Fergus Falls Public Library’s middle grade creative writing group, The Hypewriters, had its last meeting of the school year. This month’s theme was “Pizza and Poetry” and students in fourth through eighth grade gathered ‘round for some dinner and fun poetry activities.



