It is a joke chalk full of truth — Minnesotans take forever to say goodbye. I may be in the minority on this, but it drives me a little bit crazy!
In my experience, there is a timeline to the goodbye process in Minnesota because, let’s be honest, it is certainly a process! It can almost be scheduled! If it were, it may look something like this:
5 p.m. — scheduled leaving time.
5:10 p.m. — acknowledgement of “time to leave.”
5:15 p.m. — pre-goodbye wrap-up conversation commences.
5:30 p.m. — gravitate toward the door, as a group.
5:35 p.m. — continue to talk while putting on shoes, coats, etc.
5:45 p.m. — start to feel awkward because everyone is prepared to leave, but conversation has turned to all the possibilities of when you will see each other once again.
5:50 p.m. — kids are getting restless, definitely time to go. Wrap up conversation again.
5:55 p.m. — say goodbye, but there’s always “one last thing … ”
6 p.m. — kids are outright angry and/or crying and it is time to leave. Say goodbye again and actually walk out the door.
Here’s where it gets tricky, either conversation continues as you slowly get into the vehicle and finally shut the doors, or everyone gravitates to the vehicle and the conversation continues outside until someone finally says they really need to go and departure actually occurs.
I hope that my experience isn’t the standard goodbye for everyone, but generally speaking, goodbyes around here tend to take my group around an hour or so! I have even, on occasion, said that since we actually need to leave at 5 p.m. we need to tell people that we have to leave at 4 p.m. due to the length of the goodbye process.
Long, drawn-out Minnesota goodbyes aren’t just reserved for in-person conversations, either! They carry over into business meetings, office conversations, phone calls and even emails! I cannot express how difficult that is for me at times!
I know I have hurt people’s feelings when I have to abruptly cut off a Minnesota goodbye. (I’m sorry if I have offended any of you, that is not my intention!) Sometimes, though, you really just have to simply say goodbye and actually depart! If I have ever interrupted a Minnesota goodbye to excuse myself in a faster-than-average manner, I promise there is a good reason! I follow a pretty tight schedule in order to simply fit everything I need to accomplish into a day on a “normal” day, and let’s just say that my life as of late has been anything but “normal!”
Right now I am doing the work of two in the Newsroom following the departure of the managing editor. I am moving to a different house in town, so that means packing. The kids have summer activities. Before all the aforementioned came to fruition, I agreed to host an out-of-town baby shower. I also am pretty dedicated to, you know, getting at least some sleep each night. I’m sure you’ll get little tastes of all these experiences over the course of the next few weeks through my columns or the newsletter — but let me assure you — if I blow off the Minnesota goodbye, it isn’t you. It’s me!
