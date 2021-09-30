During the last month, the Fergus Falls Public Library issued about 150 new library cards, a fairly standard number of new library cardholders issued monthly. In September, we issued library cards to a baby only a month old and a man who turned 80. It is never too early or too late to get a library card. Issuing new library cards is one of our favorite things to do. We recognize how empowering it is to have a library card, and we want everyone to experience the perks of being a card carrier.
What do you need to get a library card? A name and a way for us to contact you. That is pretty much it. Library cards are free for all people. Whether you live in city limits or have a rural address, you can get a library card. New to the area or lived here a lifetime? You can get a library card.
You can register for a library card by coming into the library and immediately receive a card. You can register online by visiting our webpage ffpubliclibrary.org. When you register online, your card will be issued within a day or two. You can start using it for online checkout right away. You can stop in and pick up your card, or we can mail it to you.
What can you do with a library card? I thought you’d never ask. You can check out: books, audiobooks, music CDs, magazines, newspapers, DVDs, cake pans, board games, yard games, tennis and pickleball rackets, puzzles, cameras, video recorders, projectors, screens, robots, snap circuit kits, activity kits, book club kits, artwork and state park passes.
A library card gives you access to free downloadable ebooks and audiobooks, as well as online movies, music, television shows and more than 3,000 magazines. A library card allows students access to free online tutoring. Job seekers can get live online help writing a resume and building job skills. Cardholders can access MNlink.org to request books from throughout the state. A card also provides access to Elibrarymn.org which includes online newspapers, databases, scholarly journals and Ebooks Minnesota.
You can use computers, check out a laptop for in-library use, access the internet, attend an online meeting, use a conference or study room, reserve the Jean Dahling Community Room, print, make copies, send faxes, and scan documents.
Remember, cardholder or not, you are welcome to attend all library programs for free, storytimes, book clubs, art classes, author visits, guest speakers and movies.If you do not have a library card, we invite and encourage you to come in and get registered. If you know someone who doesn’t have a card, consider bringing them to the library and helping them get registered for a card. Having a library card is empowering, enriching, life-changing, smart and actually a lot of fun.
Gail Hedstrom is the director of the Fergus Falls Public Library.
