I saw a bear. He was quite tall, walked on two legs, and was covered in black fur. Sightings were reported at local schools, Dairyland, Grotto Park and Lake Alice. Citizens of Fergus Falls, no need for alarm! Before this goes any further, I must admit, the bear was not exactly real. Youth staff at the Fergus Falls Public Library have officially begun their outreach for the library’s summer reading program and they happened to have acquired the help of a favorite literary bear, Bruce. If you are not familiar with Bruce the bear, take a moment and look up an image of him online or check out one of his books, such as “Mother Bruce” by Ryan. T. Higgins, from the library. Once you have seen Bruce, you can better visualize how it looked to have a big bear wander around Fergus Falls, play on a playground, and visit preschool children. While there may have been some initial apprehension at seeing a large bear, the overall response to our Bruce costume was positive and he definitely left an impression.
Summer. Isn’t that a beautiful word? It seems like summer might skip us by, but in a few short weeks June will arrive, bringing with it our beloved mosquitoes, humidity and the hot sunshine. We are gearing up for a busy, but amazing summer here at the library. Our reading program theme this year is “Read Beyond the Beaten Path”, which embodies an adventurous summer camp atmosphere encouraging participants to get outside and explore. While the general layout of our reading program will be similar to previous years, we are excited to be able to bring back our big summer reading kick off event on June 6! What can families expect at this event? There will be opportunities for everyone to register for the summer reading program, eat ice cream, create sidewalk chalk art and meet Bruce the bear. Children will also be able to look for our hidden dragon mascot in the children’s area in order to receive a sticker or a piece of candy. If you are unable to make it to the June 6 kick off, do not worry. Registration for the reading program will be available online or in-person throughout the summer. Stay tuned for more information about summer programming on our website, ffpubliclibrary.org!
How can you get outside and enjoy ‘getting off the beaten path’ this summer? The Fergus library has you covered! We have Minnesota State Park Passes available for checkout. These passes are good at all Minnesota State Parks and provide patrons with seven-day park access. We also have outdoor sporting equipment such as tennis rackets and balls, pickleball rackets and balls, and croquet and bocce ball sets. All of these items can be checked out for seven days. Did you know we have bikes at the library? We have two bikes that can be checked out for 4 hours at a time by patrons aged 18 and older. If you are between the ages of 14 and 17, parent permission is required. Helmets and bike locks are included with each bike. As always, we encourage taking a good book outdoors to read while enjoying the fresh air. One of my favorite daily activities, weather providing, is to walk around Lake Alice while listening to an audiobook. The wildlife, water and sunshine create an accessible nature escape in town without having to travel too far.
Let’s all “Read Beyond the Beaten Path” this summer by having fun, trying something new, and exploring the world around us. John Muir says it best: “Of all the paths you take in life, make sure a few of them are dirt.”
Krista Kugler is the Children’s Services Librarian at the Fergus Falls Public Library.