The year was 1953. Eggs were around 70 cents a dozen, Dwight D. Eisenhower became the 34th President of the United States, two men successfully reached the summit of Mount Everest for the first time and the Disney movie Peter Pan was released. While there were many other notable historical events from that year, my favorite might be the marriage of my grandparents.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?