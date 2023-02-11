The year was 1953. Eggs were around 70 cents a dozen, Dwight D. Eisenhower became the 34th President of the United States, two men successfully reached the summit of Mount Everest for the first time and the Disney movie Peter Pan was released. While there were many other notable historical events from that year, my favorite might be the marriage of my grandparents.
Married the week before Valentine’s Day, my grandparents celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this week. Yes, you read that right. 70 years! How incredible is that? When asked about their story, my grandparents remembered meeting at a street dance in 1951. “Why did you ask grandma to dance?” we asked my grandpa. “Oh, I don’t know … took a chance,” he replied. “Was it because she was cute?” we teased him. “I suppose,” was his endearing response. Even though he was not allowed to drive my grandma home after the dance, my grandpa was not deterred. Less than two years later, they were married. Now, 70 years after they said “I do”, they have three children, eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren as a testament to their love and marriage.
Over the years, my grandparents have enjoyed reading books from the library, their church, or ones given to them by family and friends. They are also avid readers of the Daily Journal and always stay up-to-date on the local news. If any of their family is mentioned in the Journal, they are sure to discover it. I remember my name was printed in the Journal for being on the Dean’s list while I attended college. Did they see that and tell me? Most definitely! Now, they always make sure to comment on my library articles, such as this one, when I visit them. As far as books go, both enjoy Amish romances as well as titles from authors Tracie Peterson and, my grandma’s personal favorite, Lauraine Snelling. Over the past couple of years, I have become a “personal librarian” to them and make sure they are supplied with enough books. While my grandpa doesn’t read as often anymore, he did appreciate our large print collection because he was able to continue reading books from his preferred authors. Although, when I included a new author in his stack, he did not hesitate in telling me I didn’t need to bring him more “of those” the next time.
With all of this talk about 1953, I was curious what books were published that year. Listed below are a few titles from 70 years ago. Maybe one of these new or familiar books will spark an interest for your next read this year!
“Madeline’s Rescue” by Ludwig Bemelmans
Years after the original Madeline picture book was released, this second adventure did not disappoint as it eventually won the Caldecott Medal in 1954 (yes, it was published in 1953). When Madeline falls into a river and is rescued by a dog, Genevieve, will the girls be able to keep her or will the grouchy landlord force them to give the dog away?
“The Silver Chair” by C.S. Lewis
The fourth published title in the Chronicles of Narnia series chronologically, but commonly recognized as the sixth in terms of Narnian history. This book follows Eustace and his classmate Jill as they are brought to Narnia to find the missing son of King Caspian X.
“The Clue of the Velvet Mask” by Carolyn Keene
This book was ghostwriter Mildren Benson’s final contribution to the series. After multiple robberies occur at parties, concerts, and other social occasions, Nancy Drew begins investigating and discovers appearances can be deceiving.
“Fahrenheit 451” by Ray Bradbury
A dystopian novel about an oppressive society where ignorance and conformity are expected. It is assumed this oppression will allow people to have effortless happiness at the cost of destroying knowledge.
“Childhood’s End” by Arthur C. Clarke
When peaceful aliens invade Earth, decades of utopia follow … but at what cost? An intriguing science fiction novel often considered one of Clarke’s best works.
“Nine Stories” by J.D. Salinger
You may recognize the author from his well-known book, The Catcher in the Rye. As the title indicates, this is a collection of nine short stories written by Salinger. Two of his most famous short stories, "A Perfect Day for Bananafish" and "For Esmé – with Love and Squalor", are included.
“Casino Royale” by Ian Fleming
The first official James Bond book, this story follows the British secret agent as he attempts to bankrupt a lethal Soviet operative through gambling. Assassins, torture and double-crossing make for an excellent introduction to the world of James Bond. Will he be successful in his mission?
“Seven Years in Tibet” by Heinrich Harrer
In his memoir, Harrer recounts his escape from an internment camp in India and describes how he spent the following seven years in Tibet observing its people, politics and religion as well as meeting and befriending the Dalai Lama.
Have you signed up for our Winter Reading Challenge, Sweet Reads, yet? Even though we are almost halfway through February, there is still plenty of time to participate. Register online at bit.ly/ffplsweetreads2023 or at the library and get your game board to begin! This all-ages reading program is fun and easy - perfect for this time of year. Those who complete the challenge will receive a book or mug paired with some ‘sweet treats’. Kids can find our Very Hungry Caterpillar puppet in the children’s area of the library to receive an additional small prize each week.
What ‘sweet’ advice does a couple have after being married 70 years? My grandma insists that the familiar “never go to bed angry” is a winner, but added, “Always give a kiss before going to bed” as a bonus.
Krista Kugler is the Children’s Services Librarian at the Fergus Falls Public Library.