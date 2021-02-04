Strawberry Shortcake dolls hit the assembly line in 1979; first as a ragdoll, then as a cartoon. Many remember additional toys, which boasted scented hair tucked under floppy, oversized hats. The original Strawberry Shortcake was before my time, but returned to the spotlight when my little sister was a child. That is the first time I can recall the adults of my youth laughing about how trends cycle, though things like bell bottoms (then considered “flare jeans” were also brought up in that conversation).
Fast forward to today. Scrunchies are popular again. Trademarked in the late 1980s, scrunchies are a loop of fabric that encases an elastic hair tie. While they never entirely made an exit from store shelves, they weren’t a hot commodity. In the past year or so, they have come back with a vengeance. I even got a pair of handmade scrunchies as a Christmas gift and I wear them often.
Now that I’m an “adult of someone’s youth,” I find myself wondering what it is that results in the cycling of trends. Is it the lack of new and creative ideas? Is it a trend that is truly timeless but just needs an updated twist to keep it relevant? Is it simply that someone, somewhere, decided that a clothing trend is on a 30 year loop, so the deadline has arrived to reintroduce the trend? What is it? I wish I had an answer for you, but I don’t.
Instead of getting all hung up on the why’s behind trend cycles, I shifted my focus to some of the things that I have seen from my childhood that have cycled back into popularity. The first thing that popped into my head are the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. We (my brothers, cousins and I) watched the cartoon religiously and were ecstatic when they released the first three movies in 1990-1993. Make-believe play of “the turtles” was our go-to for a number of years, where I, the sole girl, was consistently chosen to portray April — the sassy television reporter with a knack for getting herself into sticky situations. The craze died down for a number of years, but sure enough, when my son was a toddler I spotted their action figures on the toy shelves once again and newer movies were released.
“The Care Bears,” “My Little Ponies,” “Full House” … all of these television trends ended and came back around. It makes you wonder how they are different from Power Rangers, which ran with new content consistently from 1993-2018.
I have now seen nearly every clothing trend I have experienced in my lifetime come full circle. Stirrup stretchy pants, bodysuits, bell bottom/flare pants, leggings, cropped tops, tunic tops, plaid, polka dots … I think the only trend that I haven’t entirely seen make a blazing return is that of Jnco jeans, the incredibly oversized, baggy pants that resemble two women’s skirts sewn together into a pair of pants. (I have, however, been informed that they may reappear soon.)
Even toy fads seem to follow a trend cycle. Slime, which has been holding strong for a few years, was something that I had as a “Nickelodeon kid,” though what I had was called “Gak.” Tamagatchi, the electronic, handheld pet that you had to care for in order to keep alive, was another toy that made another appearance in the not-so-distant past. Even retired board games are coming back with a modern twist.
Food products and experiences also cycle! Clearly Canadian and Surge soda can once again be purchased! Pizza joints are transitioning back to open concept kitchens where you can watch your pizza dough fly through the air. “Retro” recipe cereals are on supermarket shelves …
There are some things that I would love to see come back soon — Lisa Frank stationary and school supplies, TrapperKeepers (with the various scenes and photos printed on them), Keebler Pizzaria Chips, lime Runts … there are even some things I can’t exactly remember, like these tiny red and pink heart-shaped candies from the 1980s that were in a two-sided box with sweet candies on one side and sour candies on the other. (Think a Nerds box, but with little heart candies that more resembled a Tiny Tart than a Nerd.)
I would mention the trends that I would like to stay gone, but I don’t want to speak them into existence, so I will keep them silently locked away in my memory!
Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to go gear up to revisit my childhood by rewatching all of the “Mighty Ducks” movies before the March 26th premiere of the reboot series.
