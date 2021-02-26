We all worry about the declining bee population but what about the thousands of other insect species that are also disappearing? From ants to butterflies to wasps and weevils, insect numbers are steadily declining and that’s bad news for any person, animal or bug who likes to eat. For every insect species that is a pest, there are 1,700 species that benefit agriculture or society in some way. Jonathan Lundgren, an agroecologist from Brookings, South Dakota, says that “biodiversity is facing being lost on a large scale, and it’s not an exaggeration to call it an insect apocalypse.” This decline was brought into focus in 2019 by an international team of scientists who compile data from 166 long-term surveys done at 1,676 sites around the world. Data compiled from more than 90 years, starting in 1925, showed an average decline of 0.92% per year. Doesn’t seem like much but it adds up to a loss of 24% over 30 years and a 50% loss over 75 years. That’s a lot of dead bugs! Declines were greatest in Europe and here in the West and Midwest where we use the most insecticide.
One way scientists determined this loss was from a “splatometer” test. They actually counted how many bugs were splashed on license plates of 700 cars driving the same route at the same speed annually from 1997 to 2017. It showed an 80% decline.
The Ecdysis foundation, a nonprofit science lab started by Mr. Lundgren after he left the USDA in 2016, are involved with our own General Mills to advance regenerative agriculture practiced on 1 million acres by 2030. They are counting insects on 130 farms across the U.S. and Canada. Since different insects live in different environments, some fly above the crop, some live in the canopy, some on the soil surface and some under it, they have to use a variety of methods to catch and count their prey. Tools include bee bowls, sweep nets, Blue Vane traps and soil samples. The purpose of all these tests is to determine which farming methods are the least damaging on the insects we have left.
The General Mills project is testing a new high-tech method of not only counting but identifying flying insects. This is a sensor developed by the Danish company Fauna Photonics. It transmits infrared light and measures what is reflected off the fliers. The data is sent to a cloud-based machine learning and artificial intelligence system that uses color, wing beat frequency and wing-to-body ratio to accurately identify the species and label them as either pests or beneficial. Now if they could just make a device that does that to phone calls, wouldn’t that be great?
The information from this article comes from one by Libby Reichenberger printed in the February 2021 edition of The Furrow.
Bev Johnson is a Master Gardener with the University of Minnesota Extension. Her column appears in the Weekend Edition.
