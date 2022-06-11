A bronze-colored statue of a boy and girl holding hands and playing ring around the rosie sits in the corner of my living room. It is between three to four feet tall and is often the topic of conversation for those who are new to visiting my home.
My mom works at estate sales and frequently posts items for sale on Facebook. The statue came from one of the sales she was working at. It was posted on Facebook and I came to an immediate halt when I saw it.
In 2003-04, my daughter was inpatient at Children’s Hospital of St. Paul in the pediatric intensive care unit. I got to take her outside two times in her short life and only once was she alert and awake for the experience. It was an especially warm spring day and the sun was shining. She was wearing her bright blue flowered headband and snazzy green sunglasses with her hot pink tennis shoes and, armed with a whole medical team, we went outside to enjoy 30 minutes of fresh air.
We situated ourselves in the courtyard — or perhaps it was more like a garden. Regardless, we claimed a bench underneath a rotating statue — a bronze statue of a boy and a girl holding hands and playing ring around the rosie.
As you can probably imagine, I never expected to see that statue again after my daughter died and I walked out of the hospital for the last time; so when I did, the memories came rushing back.
I showed my husband my mom’s Facebook post. He never met my daughter, but he immediately told me: “You need to have it.”
I have it — and it just may be the most meaningful gift I have ever received.
