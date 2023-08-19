In June, the University of Minnesota had a research team that was willing to come to your house and dig up some grubs. 200 gardeners offered their yards, more than the U had teams for. The problem with grubs isn’t just that they destroy our lawns, but the June beetles they grow up to be, eat grapes and elderberries and distort the fruit so it rots. This reduces food for wildlife and people. The racoons and crows that tear up the lawn looking for grubs just magnify the problem. This stinker isn’t even native. It showed up in 1917, probably imported in the soil around a plant from overseas.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?