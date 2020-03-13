In a perfect world, every senior pet would spend its twilight years surrounded by loving humans. But sadly, senior pets that end up in shelters often don’t get that chance. Approximately 6.5 million companion animals enter U.S. animal shelters nationwide each year (down from 7.2 million in 2011). Statistically, there are slightly more dogs than cats but what comes as the biggest surprise to me is the large number of “senior animals” that find themselves in a shelter, due to no fault of their own. Many of the senior dogs or cats that end up in shelters were cherished companions of people who died or had to move to a care facility and have no family to assume responsibility. Health crisis or economic hardships may cause a family to lose their home and the dog becomes homeless too. Young couples have babies and find their senior animal is stressed or not tolerating the new arrival well. Sometimes animal control has taken animals from hoarding, abuse/neglect or bad breeding situations. Sadly, they are sometimes surrendered when they can no longer be used for breeding. And believe it or not, animals are even found left behind in abandoned homes, all occurring right here in Otter Tail County. And yes, I know it doesn’t seem “right” but instead of wasting energy being angry at people, let’s focus on what we can do for the animals.
Dogs are considered to be a “senior” around the age of 6 for larger breeds and about 8 for smaller breeds. Cats are considered to be a “senior” around 9. Of course, with age comes wisdom and older pets: are typically house trained; know basic commands and how to walk on a leash; are calm, loving and much less physically demanding of their owners. For these reasons, adopting an older pet may be a perfect fit for the stage of life you are at. Perhaps you don’t want the 10-15 year commitment of an animal right now? Maybe you have a child that wants a pet but you don’t want the responsibility of caring for one after they lose interest in it or leave for college? Perhaps you would consider fostering or providing hospice care if needed? We would love to find peaceful sanctuaries for all of the older dogs and cats that enter our doors. If this is something you would like to learn more about, please talk with us or search petfinder.com to find a senior dog or cat that needs your loving care right now.
And please mark your calendars for our “spay-ghetti” fundraiser to be held Monday, May 18 at the Fergus Falls VFW!
Kristi Lausch is a board member of the Humane Society of Otter Tail County.
