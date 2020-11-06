Have you ever had a plant pop up in your garden or flower bed and said to yourself, what the heck is that? Well now there is an app for that. The latest Northern Gardener magazine brought together a list of the apps that are most useful for us northern gardeners.
Before you dive into them, decide which one, or which of several will be most helpful for you. Some are crowd sourced, that is lots of people have added pictures of plants that they have identified. This one will take your picture and compare it to pictures already identified. That is great unless there are pictures that have been misidentified and still in the app. Some use the internet to find the “best match” for your picture. Then some use both the internet and pictures from users to identify your mystery plant. All of those in this article have a free trial without paying a fee. Most offer a fee-based upgrade, and some will allow you to consult with an expert.
PictureThis is an app that uses artificial intelligence and boasts up to 95% accuracy. Sometimes plants get labeled incorrectly, but it gives you a first choice as well as a bunch of look-alikes to consider. For an extra fee, this one will let you ask an expert for advice.
PlantSnap is a hybrid app. It uses artificial intelligence but also “learns” as others send it pictures. It has a 96% accuracy rate. This one is a good one for beginners as it has tutorial features. This one is working with SnapChat to include PlantSnap in it’s app.
PlantNet is offered in 22 languages. It is a crowd-sourced international app. It gives more weight to experienced users identifications. It will ask you to choose between leaf, flower, bark, fruit, habit or other characteristics. This one is good for identifying trees because of the bark identification. Since it is international, you may get some answers that don’t apply to us here in the frozen North.
INaturalist is another crowd-sourced app which covers trees, plants, insects and all naturalist subjects. It may get you close to an ID as it offers several possibilities but rarely offers a positive ID. This one is meant for everyone, not just gardeners and was developed by the California Academy of Sciences and the National Geographic Society.
How to use ID apps
Check your background. You want a clear picture of the insect or plant, not a lot of leaves or stems from the next plant. Too many structures or other plants will only confuse the app. Start by practicing on plants you know to decide how accurate the app is. Forget attempting to ID grasses. None of them are good at it. Always add “In Minnesota.” You don’t need to know a similar plant grows in Alabama. If two apps give you the same answer, you may want to check the internet to confirm it.
If you are looking only for flowers, FlowerChecker on Google Lens can help. It also has an Agrobase great for identifying shrubs. Who knew shrubs were agricultural?
If you aren’t comfortable using apps, there is always your nearest Master Gardener and two local Extension offices, both which are only too happy to at least attempt to ID plants and bugs for you.
Bev Johnson is a Master Gardener with the University of Minnesota Extension. Her column appears in the Weekend Edition.
