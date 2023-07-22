We are very excited to see how wonderfully the library’s native prairie garden is coming along.
Starting a native prairie garden is not necessarily difficult but it does take perseverance, patience, and a willingness to endure some less-than-encouraging comments. Gardens and yards filled with plants native to a region provide services to the environment in large part due to the plants’ services to pollinators and the land. “Prairie Up: An Introduction to Natural Garden Design,” by Benjamin Vogt, has useful information on prairie plants and how to best use them in gardens and landscaping.
The library’s native prairie garden provides meaningful learning opportunities. Part of my library philosophy is that libraries are about everything. Learning should happen in every possible space. Passive learning often inspires quests for additional information. The library’s fish aquarium is a prime example. Some people simply enjoy seeing the colorful fish swim about, while others inquire about what types of fish they are, what they eat, how long they live, and whether or not they play well with other fish. At first glance, a prairie garden can appear a bit, well … let’s say free-spirited. Upon closer examination, you will see flowers that pridefully blossom, celebrating colors, shapes, and textures. You will likely see bees and butterflies and a few local birds making use of the garden.
For additional information about plants, you might see in the garden, check out “The Prairie Garden: 70 Native Plants You Can Grow in Town or Country” by Robert Smith. “Landscaping with Native Plants of Minnesota” by Lynn Steiner, will help you have successful gardening endeavors by ensuring you use plants that are intended to be here and are more likely to thrive.
Speaking of thriving, the native plantings at Grotto Park are looking beautiful. The garden is so full of color that I felt compelled to walk around it. “A Northern Gardener's Guide to Native Plants and Pollinators: Creating Habitat in the Northeast, Great Lakes, and Upper Midwest,” by Lorraine Johnson, is a book with inspiring gardening information specifically for this region.
“Pollinators of Native Plants: Attract, Observe and Identify Pollinators and Beneficial Insects with Native Plants,” by Heather Holm, is the perfect resource for those who hope to see many bees, butterflies, and birds in their yards. “Bringing Nature Home: How Native Plants Sustain Wildlife in our Gardens,” by Douglas Tallamy, delves into the importance of biodiversity and creating suburban gardens.
Children are delighted to see a bee on a flower or butterflies fluttering about. As children notice nature, it is the perfect time to expand their knowledge with books. “Plant a Prairie Pocket,” by Phyllis Root is one of my favorite children's books. It is a lovely book with beautiful illustrations by Betsy Bowen. The book is centric to Minnesota’s Ecosystem. Adults and children will learn a great deal.
We hope you visit the library and take a moment to enjoy the flowers in the prairie/pollinator garden. See how many plants you can identify.