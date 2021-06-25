As Independence Day celebrations heat up, the Humane Society of Otter Tail County asks community members to be considerate of people and pets that may be highly sensitive to noisy fireworks. While most pet owners understand that fireworks will be used over the Fourth of July weekend, and they prepare for that, it is reasonable to expect our celebrations to have their limits. Please be respectful of neighbors, city limits and areas where pets will be. Stay safe, enjoy your summer, and take extra care of the fur babies who depend on us.
