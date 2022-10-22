Ding-dong! As I glance out of the library’s side door, I see our UPS driver has arrived with a variety of packages. Between ordering new items for our collection and materials for our children’s and adult programming, it seems a day rarely goes by when we are not receiving a delivery. One of my favorite parts of my job is opening boxes of new books. I equate the feeling to that of opening presents on Christmas Day. While I see the covers of titles I order online, it is a completely different experience to hold the books and flip through their pages. I love admiring the illustrations and reading through the different stories. Some books have surprise twists and unexpected endings, while others are simply wholesome to read. When these new books are processed and ready to be checked out, I put them on the display cart in the children’s area for patrons to browse through and find their next great read. Here are some of our recent additions to the children’s collection.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?