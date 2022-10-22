Ding-dong! As I glance out of the library’s side door, I see our UPS driver has arrived with a variety of packages. Between ordering new items for our collection and materials for our children’s and adult programming, it seems a day rarely goes by when we are not receiving a delivery. One of my favorite parts of my job is opening boxes of new books. I equate the feeling to that of opening presents on Christmas Day. While I see the covers of titles I order online, it is a completely different experience to hold the books and flip through their pages. I love admiring the illustrations and reading through the different stories. Some books have surprise twists and unexpected endings, while others are simply wholesome to read. When these new books are processed and ready to be checked out, I put them on the display cart in the children’s area for patrons to browse through and find their next great read. Here are some of our recent additions to the children’s collection.
Picture Books
“Creepy Crayon” by Aaron Reynolds
The third book in the Creepy Tales! series, this age-appropriate spooky story involves a sinister purple crayon who does not want to be left out of anything Jasper Rabbit is doing at home or school. What can Jasper do to get rid of this crayon? Ms. Arielle recently read this book to a second-grade class who loved it!
“The Pigeon Will Ride the Roller Coaster!” by Mo Willems
Pigeon is back in this new story and he is preparing to ride a roller coaster…for the first time! Follow along the 'ups and downs' of his emotions as he waits, contemplates, and anticipates his ride. The book may elicit a few laughs and the ending will definitely leave you with a smile.
“Hey, Bruce!: An Interactive Book” by Ryan T. Higgins
Bruce and his crew come together in their first-ever interactive story. Poor Bruce only wants to take a nap, but you can be sure Rupert, Thistle, and Nibbs will not let that happen. Turn, flip, and shake the book as you take part in this newest story in the ‘Mother Bruce’ series.
Easy Reader & Bridge Books
“Thunder and Cluck” by Jill Esbaum
Easy reader meets graphic novel in this ‘ready to read graphics’ book. Young readers are introduced to the graphic novel format as the two main characters, Thunder and Cluck, decide who is brave enough to enter a dark cave. This goofy but sweet duo will have you wanting to read more - good thing there are three books in the series!
“Billy and the Mini Monsters” series by Zanna Davidson
This recently added series to our bridge book section contains thirteen books with easy-reading text, comic strips, speech bubbles, and colorful illustrations. A welcome addition, these books engage beginning readers with fun stories that also teach important lessons. While the books do not necessarily have to be read in order, it will be helpful to start with book one to get the backstory on Billy and each of the mini monster characters.
Juvenile Books
“Save the People!: Halting Human Extinction by Stacy McAnulty
McAnulty pairs humor with truth as she discusses and analyzes five previous mass extinctions. Science jokes, black-and-white illustrations, and facts make this an informative read that is easy to understand. Described as a ‘nonfiction horror’ (but kid friendly), this book is perfect for the Halloween season.
“Barb and the Ghost Blade” by Dan Abdo & Jason Patterson
Adventure, swords, sorcery, and a yeti? This graphic novel is sure to please readers with its witty humor, vibrant illustrations, and ridiculous storyline. Barb is a hero you will soon be rooting for, along with Porkchop, her trusted sidekick, in the second installment in the series.
We have all these books, plus many more, on display in the children’s area for you to browse through the next time you visit. A reminder that Oct. 29, we are having a “Family Halloween Scavenger Hunt” at the library! This event will go from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Families can participate in a picture book walk in the children’s area, a batty scavenger hunt throughout the library, and a bat-themed craft in the community room. Library staff will be wearing their costumes and we would love to see yours as well! This batty event is the perfect way to kick off the Halloween weekend.
Krista Kugler is the Children’s Services Librarian at the Fergus Falls Public Library.
