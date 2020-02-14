Please join us at the Evansville Art Center, 111 Main Street, for an evening of great country and gospel music.
As a young man in his 20s, Orlo moved to Nashville and pursued a professional music career. Thompson played bass and was a backup singer for Ferlin Husky during the late ’50s and ’60s. Thompson returned to Minnesota to farm and raise his family.
Neal Nelson is a good friend of Thompson, and they often play as a duo, performing for churches, nursing homes, and senior centers. Nelson is a frequent contributor to Evansville Art Center’s third Thursday open mic events.
These two put on a great show and put the “good” in “good old boys.” Please bring a treat to share at intermission if you’d like. Beverages will be provided. Donations accepted.
