Please join us at the Evansville Art Center, 111 Main Street, for an evening of great country and gospel music.

As a young man in his 20s, Orlo moved to Nashville and pursued a professional music career. Thompson played bass and was a backup singer for Ferlin Husky during the late ’50s and ’60s. Thompson returned to Minnesota to farm and raise his family.

Neal Nelson is a good friend of Thompson, and they often play as a duo, performing for churches, nursing homes, and senior centers. Nelson is a frequent contributor to Evansville Art Center’s third Thursday open mic events.

These two put on a great show and put the “good” in “good old boys.” Please bring a treat to share at intermission if you’d like. Beverages will be provided. Donations accepted.

