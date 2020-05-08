Last Mother’s Day I talked about how, for the past three years, I haven’t been able to celebrate with my mom because I was living in Shanghai. This year, I’m not able to celebrate with her because of COVID-19.
She lives in St. Cloud and works as a medical interpreter, yoga instructor and Hispanic community outreach coordinator at a shelter for battered women, putting her right in the middle of the pandemic as half her workload has dropped off (yoga and some of the interpreting), while also being sent to hospitals to help interpret for vulnerable populations and into the shelter where there’s already been a confirmed case. It’s a difficult and precarious situation that many people are facing, primarily in the health care field, having to choose between making a living and putting yourself in grave danger, having to choose between your own well-being and the well-being of others. Seeing as she’s still working, you can guess what she chose.
Making sacrifices isn’t new to my mom. She went to medical school and was a doctor in Venezuela. In 1988 she met my brother, a baby that had gone from a hospital to an orphanage and then back to a hospital after mistreatment, suffering from malnourishment and a variety of other ailments resulting from neglect. My mom visited him every day and decided to adopt him, even though many of her friends and family members warned her against it, worried that he might not make it through his illnesses. He did and he’s 32 today.
In 1991, I was born and my father got a job in the United States. We moved to Texas later that year and my mom worked in HIV/AIDS research while taking care of my brother and me. She considered pursuing an American medical license but eventually decided to stay home to raise us.
Even though she left the medical field for a little while, eventually returning to it as an interpreter, she continued in fields where she could help people: teaching yoga and attending courses to learn how to adapt it for people with multiple sclerosis; becoming a volunteer and then an advocate at the shelter for battered women, eventually the Hispanic community outreach coordinator to help immigrants find resources to help them navigate the American justice system. My mom, an immigrant herself, learned to navigate American laws to better help people who have come here looking for better lives and been hurt in the process.
She’s done her best to make sure that my brother and I have been taken care of, gotten good educations and been set up for success to the best of her ability. I hope that she knows we are as proud of her as she is of us.
Johanna Armstrong is the Lifestyle editor for The Daily Journal.
