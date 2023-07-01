Bunkey was looking at the calendar and realized that it was almost July, time to bag apples. A few years ago, he had planted a Haroldred, a cultivar of the old Haroldson. He had quite an argument with his dad about that one. “No apple is as good as the old Haroldson,” he said. Bunkey informed him that the Haroldred is a better tree as it is resistant to many of the diseases the older tree was prey to. Bunkey also has two of the University of Minnesota’s other cultivars, Sweet 16 and State Fair, both super hardy trees. He has had everyone’s favorite Honeycrisp but found that it is not reliability hardy. 30 years seems to be the life of that tree before decline and death.



