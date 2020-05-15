Now that the snow is gone, you are able to see all the grass problems you ignored last summer. Dead patches smaller than a dinner plate will fill in by themselves. If the patches are bigger, it depends on the soil. If it is very sandy or heavy clay, get thee to the nearest place that sells garden supplies and invest in one or more bags of garden soil, not potting soil. Dig up several inches of bad soil and add the garden soil. Now plant your seeds and mulch with a light layer of straw or grass clippings. Keep the area well-watered and resist mowing until it is so high and unruly that you just must cut it, about 4 inches. A good mix for this area is bluegrass, red fescue and chewing fescue. (No, it doesn’t chew anything. Perhaps someone had indigestion when they named it? I don’t really know. )
If the whole lawn is thinner than your hubby’s thinning hair, spread about an inch of good compost all over it then overseed. Planting white clover in with the grass will add nitrogen to your soil and as an added benefit, it feeds the pollinators. Much of the honey sold is clover honey, for a good reason. It is very light-colored and mild flavored. If you like a little more kick to your honey, try basswood honey. It’s dark and lets you know it’s honey.
If you didn’t have problems with grubs in the last two years, you may have them this year. They are on a three-year cycle. You will know it’s grubs if you see a dead patch and you can pull the whole patch up with little effort. The grubs have eaten all the grassroots off. If you don’t notice this problem, you will probably notice what follows—skunks. They love grubs and will happily dig up your grass to get to them. Crows seem to smell grubs too, as they have a great time scratching up grass to get to them. The end result is a well-tilled up lawn.
Before you start mowing, be sure the mower blades are sharp. Dull blades just tear the grass leaving it looking gray and open to diseases. Cut high!! At least 3 inches. It looks better and is much better for the grass. Taller grass shades out some of the weed seeds too. Leave the clippings on the grass. It is good for your lawn. The cut grass has a lot of food value. Of course, if the layer is too thick it needs to be picked up to prevent killing the lawn you have babied.
Don’t panic about a few weeds. You aren’t a golf course. A mix of plants is much healthier than a monoculture of just one type of plant, including grass.
If you are attempting to get a good stand of grass in the shade — forget about it! It just is not going to happen. Either encourage moss, plant a groundcover or mulch the whole area. Native blue violets will do nicely in most shaded areas, and once you get them growing, they reseed readily. Free plants. What could be better?
Don’t agonize over your lawn. After all, it’s just groundcover.
Bev Johnson is a Master Gardener with the University of Minnesota Extension. Her column appears in the Weekend Edition.
